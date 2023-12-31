Bills QB Josh Allen Gives Update on Shoulder After Injury Scare

The Buffalo Bills secured a critical win over the New England Patriots on December 31, but had a scary moment at the end when quarterback Josh Allen went down hard on a game-clinching first down run and remained on the sidelines.

Allen was hurt on a 4-yard rush on 3rd-and-3 with two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. He went to the sidelines and was tended to by the team’s medical staff while backup Kyle Allen went in for three final kneel-downs to end the game and secure the 27-21 victory.

#Bills Josh Allen L shoulder. Allen takes a shot to his L shoulder carrying the ball late in the game, difficulty in protecting himself as he begins to fall. Possible contusion, at worst, mild AC joint sprain. This is the opposite shoulder he hurt earlier this year. pic.twitter.com/zVczGCZb1s — Banged Up Bills (@BangedUpBills) December 31, 2023

After the game, Allen downplayed the injury and hinted that he would be ready for a critical season finale for the AFC East title.

Josh Allen Describes ‘Funky’ Injury

The injury gave a scare to the fan base and team heavily reliant on its quarterback, but Allen quickly dispelled the worry. Speaking to reporters following the win, the Bills quarterback said he only suffered a stinger and believed he would be good to play going forward.

“It’s a little stinger — never felt one of those before,” Allen said. “It felt a little funky, but we’re good to go.”

Josh Allen says he just had a shoulder stinger and is ok after the game. Says he and #Bills offense were off today. “They had a good game plan.” pic.twitter.com/GXvbwBllSH — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) December 31, 2023

This was not the first injury scare for Allen this season. He had already played through an injured right shoulder earlier in the season, which left him limited in practice for several weeks. The Bills quarterback was initially hurt in a Week 6 win over the New York Giants and was evaluated again during after being hurt during the team’s Week 8 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but never missed any time.

Allen was held out of practice before the team’s Week 9 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but told reporters that he would be able to return.

“Talking with the training staff, and just having a plan with [head athletic trainer] Nate Breske,” Allen said, via ESPN. “Obviously, a lot of moving parts but didn’t do too much today. Just taking it easy and making sure I’m putting myself in the best position for Sunday and making sure that I’m not sore. So, didn’t throw a lot today and hopefully by tomorrow, we’ll be on the field like nothing happened.”

Josh Allen Fights Through Struggles for Big Win

Allen struggled through the air against the Patriots, completing 15 of 30 passes for 169 passing yards with one interception. He was more effective on the ground, especially in short-yardage situations, as he rushed 11 times for 44 yards and two touchdowns.

Allen now has 15 rushing touchdowns, tied for the most ever by a quarterback in an NFL season and one short of the franchise record set by O.J. Simpson in 1975.

The Bills were fueled on Sunday by an aggressive defense that intercepted three Bailey Zappe passes, with cornerback Rasul Douglas returning one for a touchdown. The Bills also recovered a fumble and sacked Zappe three times.

The win — combined with a Miami Dolphins loss to the Baltimore Ravens — means the 10-6 Bills will be playing for a division title when they travel to Miami in Week 18. The Bills still have a chance to clinch a playoff berth on Sunday if the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers either lose or tie.