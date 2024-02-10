Bills QB Josh Allen’s Lone MVP Voter Speaks Out Amid Criticism

The lone voter who cast his ballot for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen to win MVP has no qualms about preventing a unanimous vote for Lamar Jackson.

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback won the award for the second time in his career, just missing out on becoming the first player ever to win in two unanimous votes as FTNFantasy’s Aaron Schatz was the only writer to give Allen a first-place nod. Though the decision generated some strong pushback, Schatz stood by his vote and sent a message to his critics.

Josh Allen’s Vote Generates Strong Emotions

While Allen had a strong season leading the Bills to a fourth straight AFC East title and leading the league with 44 total touchdowns, Jackson was considered a lock for MVP by the conclusion of the season.

So when Schatz decided to cast his vote for Allen instead, blocking Jackson from earning a 50-0 vote, it brought out some strong emotions. Appearing on “First Take,” pundit Stephen A. Smith suggested it was a “homer” pick.

“That one vote against Lamar Jackson?” Smith said. “That jeopardizes sports writers [and why] people talk about how sports writers shouldn’t be voting. That was a stupid, homer vote by that individual, probably scared to go back in the locker room if he had against Josh Allen. That compromises everything. You have to be objective when you have a vote. I don’t know who the hell it was, but that’s an embarrassment.”

Responding to the criticism, Schatz channeled pop star turned famous NFL fan Taylor Swift.

“It’s me, hi, I’m the problem, it’s me,” Schatz posted on X.

Writer Explains Vote for Josh Allen

Before the NFL officially announced Jackson as MVP, Schatz pre-emptively explained his decision to back the Bills quarterback for the league’s top honor.

Out at dinner so I can’t sit on Twitter. But I know my awards ballot is controversial, so I wrote about it. https://t.co/5FJbpybdZm — Aaron Schatz 🏈 (@ASchatzNFL) February 9, 2024

Schatz explained that a deep dive into the numbers showed that both Allen and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott — who he also ranked above Jackson — had better seasons.

“There’s no question, Lamar Jackson’s season was impressive. I trust the film study people who believe he has never been better as a passer, even if his numbers were better in 2019. He’s processing better. He’s throwing the ball better. He’s hitting those tough throws outside the numbers better. Lamar Jackson passes the eye test,” Schatz wrote.