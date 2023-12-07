Bills RB Leonard Fournette Opens Up on ‘Humbling’ Practice Squad Stint

Leonard Fournette has appeared in at least 13 games for each of the last four seasons, but has yet to take the field since signing with the Buffalo Bills on October 30.

The veteran running back says it’s been a “humbling” experience.

Fournette spoke out this week about being stuck on the practice squad, saying he is ready to play and waiting for his call to be elevated to the active roster. Though the Bills suffered a big loss when veteran running back Damien Harris was placed on injured reserve, they moved Ty Johnson from the practice squad and Fournette has been left waiting for his shot.

Leonard Fournette Says He’s ‘Up to Speed’

Fournette spoke out about his unusual season in an interview with the Buffalo News published on December 5, saying it feels different being on a practice squad rather than an active roster. The 28-year-old running back added that it’s been a “humbling” experience.

“I’m comfortable, up to speed,” Fournette said, via Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News. “I’m ready, man. Just waiting on my opportunity. Of course, my first time really being in this position, so you know, I have my days. I think it’s humbling me, testing me, my faith and everything, but I’m getting better.”

While Fournette recognized that he has an important role on the practice squad, he added that it’s a completely new experience to find himself somewhere other than an active roster. Fournette, who went unsigned through the first two months of the season, had 1,191 yards from scrimmage and six total touchdowns last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.