Bills RB Leonard Fournette Opens Up on ‘Humbling’ Practice Squad Stint

Leonard Fournette has appeared in at least 13 games for each of the last four seasons, but has yet to take the field since signing with the Buffalo Bills on October 30.
The veteran running back says it’s been a “humbling” experience.
Fournette spoke out this week about being stuck on the practice squad, saying he is ready to play and waiting for his call to be elevated to the active roster. Though the Bills suffered a big loss when veteran running back Damien Harris was placed on injured reserve, they moved Ty Johnson from the practice squad and Fournette has been left waiting for his shot.
Leonard Fournette Says He’s ‘Up to Speed’
Fournette spoke out about his unusual season in an interview with the Buffalo News published on December 5, saying it feels different being on a practice squad rather than an active roster. The 28-year-old running back added that it’s been a “humbling” experience.
“I’m comfortable, up to speed,” Fournette said, via Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News. “I’m ready, man. Just waiting on my opportunity. Of course, my first time really being in this position, so you know, I have my days. I think it’s humbling me, testing me, my faith and everything, but I’m getting better.”
While Fournette recognized that he has an important role on the practice squad, he added that it’s a completely new experience to find himself somewhere other than an active roster. Fournette, who went unsigned through the first two months of the season, had 1,191 yards from scrimmage and six total touchdowns last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
“I’m a competitor, you know? I want to feel like I’m a part of something,” Fournette said. “Even though I am, I’m helping them on the practice squad giving them the looks they need to have, but this is my first time being in this position in my seven years playing – I mean, really in my life, to be honest. So just trying to make the best of it.”
Bills Find Big Contributions from Ty Johnson
Fournette could be held back in part by the strong showing from Johnson, who signed with the Bills in August after being released by the New York Jets. Though he missed the initial 53-man roster, Johnson joined the practice squad and then signed to the active roster after Harris was placed on injured reserve.
Johnson has made the most of his opportunities, amassing 77 total yards from scrimmage with a touchdown in the last two games. His increase in touches has coincided with a big change in the Bills coaching staff, with offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey being fired and replaced by Joe Brady.
Brady said he has confidence in all the team’s running backs, hinting that they all would continue to contribute.
“You look at the room and you’ve got a bunch of different types of players, and I think that’s what makes it unique and special to our room,” Brady said, via SI.com. “You can find out what they do well and kind of put them in their own positions. What runs do they do well? What do they do in protection, passing game? You kind of mix and match from there.”