Bills RB Leonard Fournette Could Make Season Debut After Teammate’s Injury

Buffalo Bills running back Leonard Fournette could be the next man up as speedy backup Ty Johnson is dealing with an injury while the team is facing a short week.

Johnson, who has emerged as the No. 2 back behind James Cook, was hurt in the team’s 31-10 win over the Dallas Cowboys on December 17. Johnson suffered a shoulder injury and was sent for X-rays after the game, and WGR 550 reporter Sal Capaccio noted on Monday that the team planned to monitor Johnson throughout the week.

Jordan Phillips will be week to week. He had wrist surgery last night. The team will continue to evaluate RB Ty Johnson this week. Epenesa and Hyde are “improving.” — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) December 18, 2023

If Johnson would not be ready in time for the team’s game on Saturday against the Los Angeles Chargers, it will likely be time for Fournette’s season debut.

Leonard Fournette Waiting for His Chance

The Bills signed Fournette on October 30 after veteran running back Damien Harris was placed on injured reserve. But Johnson has held onto the No. 2 spot, moving up from the practice squad to the active roster and adding speed and versatility to the offense.

Fournette said it has been difficult waiting for his chance to take the field. In an interview with the Buffalo News published on December 5, the 28-year-old said staying on the practice squad has been a “humbling” experience.

“I’m comfortable, up to speed,” Fournette said, via Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News. “I’m ready, man. Just waiting on my opportunity. Of course, my first time really being in this position, so you know, I have my days. I think it’s humbling me, testing me, my faith and everything, but I’m getting better.”

The Bills would likely elevate Fournette if Johnson is unable to play this week, as they have carried three running backs all season and utilized all of them at different times. Cook has emerged as the lead back and had a career-best performance against the Cowboys, rushing for 179 yards and scoring twice. Veteran Latavius Murray has been used in short-yardage situations, while Johnson has been used to spell Cook as the two share a similar skill set.

Ty Johnson Finding His Role

While Cook’s performance gained the most attention, Johnson also had an efficient game against the Cowboys. He rushed 9 times for 54 yards, a 6.0 yards-per-carry average, and this season has a total of 105 rushing and 53 receiving yards in 8 games.

The Bills have not yet indicated whether Johnson could be back in time to face the Chargers, but head coach Sean McDermott did give a nod after the win over the Cowboys to the way players fought through injuries during the game.

“Some guys got banged up. Some guys were able to play through some things,” McDermott said, via WGR 550. “I’m just extremely grateful to lead these guys. Just what a good group of men and women on our staff, as well.”

The Bills could be facing another injury on offense, as starting right tackle Spencer Brown was also sent for X-rays following Sunday’s game.

After Sunday's win gave the Bills a boost in the playoff hunt, they could face another big opportunity on Saturday.