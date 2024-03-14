Ex-Bills CB Sparks Speculation About Return to Buffalo With Cryptic Post

The Buffalo Bills have taken steps to address their secondary this offseason, bringing back safety Taylor Rapp and defensive back Cam Lewis on new deals.

Some fans think another former player could be following soon after.

Levi Wallace, who played for the Bills from 2018 to 2021 before leaving to join the Pittsburgh Steelers, sparked speculation that he could be returning to Buffalo with an Instagram post that gave a nod to his former team. Wallace shared a collection of photos on March 10, the day before the league’s legal tampering period started, that included a shot of him wearing a Steelers jersey and walking down the tunnel at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo.

“Felt like you missed me so..,” Wallace wrote in the caption.

The post sparked speculation among Bills fans, who wondered whether he was hinting at a desire to return to Buffalo.

Bills Have Been Connected to Levi Wallace Before

Wallace joined the Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and quickly took over an important role in the secondary. Wallace started all 52 games he appeared in over the next four seasons, making 219 total tackles with six interceptions.

The 28-year-old cornerback took on a smaller role in Pittsburgh, appearing in 18 games over two seasons and making 86 total tackles and six interceptions. Wallace had already hinted that he would not be returning to the Steelers, saying in a March 8 appearance on “Good Morning Football” that he’s ready for a new chapter in his career.

“Not the first time of me doing this, so it’s always exciting,” Wallace said. “New opportunities, new team, and so I look forward to the process and going somewhere and being a big part of that defense, as well.”

Levi Wallace at the breakfast table! He talks becoming an unrestricted Free Agent on March 13th and what his unique football journey has looked like pic.twitter.com/pvbogGlpNM — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) March 8, 2024

Wallace has been connected to the Bills in the past. As SI.com’s Anthony Licciardi noted, the veteran cornerback appeared to be available at last season’s trade deadline and shared another cryptic Instagram post that led some to believe he was returning to Buffalo.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers recently announced that rookie corner Joey Porter Jr. has taken the starting job from the aforementioned Wallace. Suddenly, he’s expendable,” Licciardi wrote in October. “Fans of both teams have taken notice, and the corner stoked the flames with an Instagram story – complete with just a single emoji.”

Licciardi speculated that Wallace could be a good fit in Buffalo, especially as second-year cornerback Kaiir Elam was struggling at the time.

“Wallace, seemingly by default, is a better scheme fit than Elam for head coach Sean McDermott’s defense,” Licciardi wrote. “He’s seen success in the Bills secondary before, and after a season-ending injury to star corner Tre’Davious White, Buffalo is in the market.”

Bills Paying Attention to Defense

Though the Bills have been relatively quiet through the start of free agency, they have made some moves to address their defense. In addition to re-signing Rapp and Lewis, the team also brought back defensive end A.J. Epenesa and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones on new deals.

There could be another big move in the works, with an insider predicting that the Bills will pursue defensive lineman Arik Armstead after his surprise release from the San Francisco 49ers.

After Armstead was released on March 15, The Athletic’s Matt Barrows posted on X, “Keep an eye on Buffalo as a possible landing spot.”