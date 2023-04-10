The family of the late Dwayne Haskins has filed a lawsuit alleging that the former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback was drugged and targeted for a robbery hours before his death, a case that has a loose tie to former Buffalo Bills quarterback Mitch Trubisky.
As ESPN’s Brooke Pryor reported, the lawsuit filed in March claims that four individuals conspired to drug Haskins, who was later struck and killed by a dump truck while walking along a road. The lawsuit was filed in Broward County, Florida, where Haskins had been staying at the time as he trained at Trubisky’s home.
Dwayne Haskin’s Family Claims He Was Targeted
The 24-year-old Haskins was killed on April 9, 2022, as he walked along a highway in South Florida. The lawsuit claims that his passing was something more than just a tragic accident, saying the individuals named in the suit had plans to rob him and that Haskins was missing an expensive watch at the time of his death.
“It is believed that Dwayne was targeted and drugged as part of a blackmail and robbery conspiracy,” attorney Rick Ellsley said in the statement, via ESPN. “In fact, his highly-expensive watch was stolen from him shortly before his death.”
The lawsuit also names other parties, including the driver of the truck.
“The Florida Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Report shows that Dwayne was only feet away from making it safely across the roadway when he was struck and killed by an old dump truck,” Ellsley said in the statement accompanying the lawsuit. “… Many questions remain as to why the truck driver did not avoid hitting Dwayne given the highly visible activity in the area before the impact and the fact that the other drivers did not hit Dwayne.”
Though Trubisky was competing with Haskins for the starting job in Pittsburgh following the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, Trubisky had invited the team’s other quarterbacks and pass catchers to train together at his Florida home.
Trubisky had joined the Steelers after backing up Josh Allen for one year with the Bills. Haskins, a first-round pick in 2019, was signed by the Steelers after being released by the Washington Commanders in December 2020.
Mitch Trubisky Spoke Out on Teammate’s Death
Trubisky released a statement after Haskins’ remembering the 24-year-old and praising him for welcoming him to the Steelers with open arms.
“I am absolutely heartbroken,” Trubisky wrote, via SI.com. “Dwayne made such an impact on me in a short period of time. He welcomed me to his team with his big heart and infectious smile. I am so thankful to have known Dwayne. All my love and prayers are with his family.”
Others joined in remembering Haskins, including Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.
“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,” Tomlin said, via Pro Football Talk. “He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken.”