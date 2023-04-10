The family of the late Dwayne Haskins has filed a lawsuit alleging that the former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback was drugged and targeted for a robbery hours before his death, a case that has a loose tie to former Buffalo Bills quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

As ESPN’s Brooke Pryor reported, the lawsuit filed in March claims that four individuals conspired to drug Haskins, who was later struck and killed by a dump truck while walking along a road. The lawsuit was filed in Broward County, Florida, where Haskins had been staying at the time as he trained at Trubisky’s home.

Dwayne Haskin’s Family Claims He Was Targeted

The 24-year-old Haskins was killed on April 9, 2022, as he walked along a highway in South Florida. The lawsuit claims that his passing was something more than just a tragic accident, saying the individuals named in the suit had plans to rob him and that Haskins was missing an expensive watch at the time of his death.

“It is believed that Dwayne was targeted and drugged as part of a blackmail and robbery conspiracy,” attorney Rick Ellsley said in the statement, via ESPN. “In fact, his highly-expensive watch was stolen from him shortly before his death.”

A lawsuit filed by Rick Ellsley, the attorney for Dwayne Haskins’s wife, claims the former Washington Commanders quarterback was drugged, blackmailed and robbed before he was hit by a truck and killed while trying to cross Interstate 595 on April 9, 2022. https://t.co/upym0FpHAd — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 10, 2023

The lawsuit also names other parties, including the driver of the truck.