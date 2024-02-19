Bills Named Landing Spot for Former 1st-Round Defensive End

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane gave the same warning to fans this offseason for the second year in a row — don’t expect any flashy moves in free agency for the cap-strapped team.

But one insider suggests the Bills could still find an important but moderately priced addition in Derek Barnett, the former first-round defensive end who finished the 2023 season on a tear. The Bills are expected to lose several key players on defense this offseason and will likely be in the market for some help at defensive line. Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine suggests that Barnett could be the perfect fit.

Derek Barnett’s Standout Season

Barnett joined the Philadelphia Eagles as a first-round pick in 2017, but averaged just over three sacks per season during that time and was waived in November. After being picked up on waivers by the Houston Texans, Barnett had a strong finish that could give him a boost in free agency, Ballentine wrote.

“Barnett went on a heater to close out the season as the Texans earned a trip to the playoffs and won a wild-card game. From Week 15 on, he had 3.5 sacks, eight quarterback knockdowns and 13 total pressures,” the Bleacher Report writer noted.

Though he finished strong in 2023, Barnett could be a more affordable free agent given his spotty history with the Eagles and the torn ACL he suffered in 2022, Ballentine added.