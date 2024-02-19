Bills Named Landing Spot for Former 1st-Round Defensive End

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane gave the same warning to fans this offseason for the second year in a row — don’t expect any flashy moves in free agency for the cap-strapped team.
But one insider suggests the Bills could still find an important but moderately priced addition in Derek Barnett, the former first-round defensive end who finished the 2023 season on a tear. The Bills are expected to lose several key players on defense this offseason and will likely be in the market for some help at defensive line. Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine suggests that Barnett could be the perfect fit.
Derek Barnett’s Standout Season
Barnett joined the Philadelphia Eagles as a first-round pick in 2017, but averaged just over three sacks per season during that time and was waived in November. After being picked up on waivers by the Houston Texans, Barnett had a strong finish that could give him a boost in free agency, Ballentine wrote.
“Barnett went on a heater to close out the season as the Texans earned a trip to the playoffs and won a wild-card game. From Week 15 on, he had 3.5 sacks, eight quarterback knockdowns and 13 total pressures,” the Bleacher Report writer noted.
Though he finished strong in 2023, Barnett could be a more affordable free agent given his spotty history with the Eagles and the torn ACL he suffered in 2022, Ballentine added.
“Despite the lack of pass-rush production, Barnett has always been a solid run defender. He should be a front-of-mind target for anyone looking to add a cheap rotational player on the edge,” Ballentine wrote, suggesting that both the Bills and Cleveland Browns could be interested.
Tough Decisions Ahead for Buffalo
The Bills have some key defensive players headed to free agency, including standout defensive end Leonard Floyd. The Bills found a steal with the veteran pass rusher, who signed on a one-year deal with $7 million in guaranteed money and proceeded to have a career-best season with 10.5 sacks and 32 total tackles.
Though he came to the Bills as a low-cost signing in 2023, Floyd made it clear that he won’t be offering a hometown discount to stay in Buffalo for the coming season.
“For me I’m always going where the money goes. I’d rather be here, but it is what it is. It’s a business. I’m gonna go wherever my agent feels like we get the most the most money from,” Floyd said after the season ended, via the Democrat & Chronicle.
The Bills are also hoping for a bounce-back season from Von Miller, who struggled to make an impact in the pass rush after returning from a torn ACL. Miller had just three total tackles in 12 games with no sacks, though showed steady improvement down the final stretch of the season and playoffs.
Beane said after the conclusion of the season that he was hopeful Miller could be back to full strength for 2024.
“I think it was trending up as the year went on,” Beane said. “Thought he actually made some good plays in the run game the other night more than pass rush opportunities that came up. But you saw that explosiveness coming back and that should only improve, according to our medical team.”