Bills Get Bad News About Key Offensive Starter for Packers Game

Bills Lose Starting Tackle Bills head coach Sean McDermott said on Friday that offensive lineman Spencer Brown won’t be able to go against the Packers on Sunday after he went down in the second quarter of the team’s October 16 win over the Chiefs. As CBS Sports noted at the time, the injury appeared serious at the time though Brown was ultimately able to walk to the locker room under his own power. Read More From Heavy Get Coached Into the Best Shape of Your Life “The cart came out to take Brown off the field after he went down with an ankle injury in the second quarter, though he was ultimately able to walk to the locker room under his own power, James Palmer of NFL Network reports. With the second-year right tackle out, expect 10th-year veteran David Quessenberry to step in for Buffalo.” Spencer Brown is OUT for Sunday night's game.#GBvsBUF injury report: https://t.co/pOGfM5RvIb pic.twitter.com/GSbgWbO46b — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 28, 2022 Quessenberry, who took over in the win over the Chiefs, will likely be in line for more work this week against the Packers. The veteran came to the Bills through free agency last offseason and has played 58% of the team’s snaps in the win over the Chiefs.

Bills Starting to Get Healthier

While losing Brown will be a blow to the Bills’ offensive line, the team has otherwise gotten healthier after missing several key players earlier in the season. As The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia noted, others were able to return to practice this week including wide receiver Jake Kumerow.

“The only other Bills player not on the practice field Friday was RT Spencer Brown, who Sean McDermott declared out with an ankle injury for the Packers game. Everyone else was healthy enough to practice,” Buscaglia reported.

The Bills are still awaiting the return of a key player on the other side of the ball. Cornerback Tre’Davious White was taken off the physically-unable-to-perform list earlier this season, and was able to return to practice in a full-contact role. But McDermott said this week that White would not be in the lineup against the Chiefs.

Tre’Davious White is out of the red jersey and seems to be looking better by the day. pic.twitter.com/0T7H82J8rU — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) October 26, 2022

Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said earlier in the week that White is anxious to get back on the field, though the team doesn’t want to rush the final stages of his rehab.

“He’s chomping at the bit to get going – just deferring to the doctors, and them letting us know based off his recovery from one practice to the next how much closer he is to getting on the football field and live competition,” Frazier said on October 24.