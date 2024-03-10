Bills Urged to Sign Packers Running Back to Add ‘Power’ to Offense

The Buffalo Bills found a new dimension to their offense in 2023, churning out a powerful ground game that saw James Cook become the franchise’s first 1,000-yard rusher since LeSean McCoy.

But the Bills have a rather empty backfield heading into the start of the new league year, with just Cook and practice squad back Darrynton Evans under contract and a host of veterans either released or headed to free agency.

One insider believes the Bills can find a power-rushing counter to the shifty Cook in free agency, targeting Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon on a low-cost contract.

Bills Expected to Address Backfield

As The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia noted, the Bills are in need of a short-yardage back as Latavius Murray and Leonard Fournette have both reached the end of their contracts. Buscaglia suggested that Dillon could be a good fit at a good price.

“The Bills will likely want another veteran runner with more power to his game, which could pave the way for Dillon to be in a small role this season,” Buscaglia wrote. “At 247 pounds with some pass-catching ability, Dillon would be the ideal short-yardage back who would keep things slightly unpredictable on offense. With the running backs market expected to take a nosedive this free agency, the Bills can get him on a good deal.”

Could former Packers RB A.J. Dillon be a free agent option for the Bills?@Spotrac Market Value⬇️

-1 Year, 3.5 Million 2023 PFF Grade⬇️

75.7🟩#BillsMafia | #GoBills

pic.twitter.com/JwdlgKdbp6 — Peter DiBiasi (@DibiasiPeter) March 7, 2024

Buscaglia predicted that Dillon would likely “sign well below the projected qualifying 2025 compensatory formula contract line,” which was set at $2.5 million last season.

Dillon split carries with Aaron Jones during his four seasons in Green Bay, rushing for a total of 2,428 yards with 16 touchdowns over the course of four seasons. Dillon was also an effective receiver out of the backfield, making a total of 86 receptions for 763 yards with two receiving touchdowns during his tenure with the Packers.

The Bills mostly turned to quarterback Josh Allen in short-yardage situations last season, though Murray did add 79 rushing attempts for 300 yards and four touchdowns.

Bills Clear Running Back Room

The Bills have already made some moves in their backfield, releasing running back and return specialist Nyheim Hines after he missed the entire 2023 season with a torn ACL. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on March 3 that the Bills were releasing Hines in a move expected to save close to $4.6 million in cap space.

There could be more additions coming soon, with other insiders predicting the Bills will look for some veterans to add. Matt Bove, sports director for Buffalo’s WKBW, predicted that the Bills could target Ezekiel Elliott in free agency as he would also be an affordable addition for a team facing a salary cap crunch.

“I really think Ezekiel Elliott makes sense for the Buffalo Bills,” Bove said. “When you hear his name, I think you immediately go, ‘Why would the Bills spend big-time money on a running back out of his prime.’ He’s not going to cost you big-time money. I think Ezekiel Elliott could be had for $2, $3 million dollars a year.”

The Bills have also used some relatively high draft picks on running backs, taking backs in either the second or third round in three of the last five years.