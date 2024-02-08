Bills Predicted to Give Stefon Diggs a ‘Sidekick’ With Elite Speed

The Buffalo Bills are expected to see some changes to their receiving corps this offseason, with No. 2 Gabe Davis headed to free agency and the team likely priced out of bringing him back for another season.

Despite turning in one of the league’s top passing offenses, the Bills struggled at times to find consistency, with Diggs dropping off late in the season and the supporting cast making uneven contributions. Some believe the team will look to add more young talent, with SI.com’s Luke Easterling predicting that the Bills use their first-round draft pick on a receiver with “elite” speed who could serve as a No. 2 alongside Stefon Diggs.

Bills Expected to Add Another ‘More Juice’ to Offense

Easterling predicted that the Bills would use their No. 28 overall pick in South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette, noting that he could add a more physical element to the team’s receiving corps and the ability to stretch the field with his “elite” speed.

“Stefon Diggs is still one of the league’s best route-runners, but Josh Allen needs more juice from the rest of his receiver group,” Easterling wrote. “Legette has the physicality you’d expect from a 6-1, 227-pound receiver, but has elite speed to go along with his impressive frame, making opposing defenders look silly as he leaves them in the dust after the catch.”

Xavier Legette should not be able to move like this at his size 😳 pic.twitter.com/utZyTkcX5K — SCOUTD (@scoutdnfl) February 2, 2024

Fellow SI.com writer Jeremy Brener noted that Legette has the potential to be the Bills’ “sidekick” to Diggs, adding that his skill set would force opposing defenses to make some difficult decisions. Legette is coming off a productive season for the Gamecocks, making 71 receptions for 1,255 yards and seven touchdowns.

Brener wondered if the Bills might give pause to taking two skill players in the first round in consecutive years after using last year’s first-round pick on tight end Dalton Kincaid, but others agree that receiver is a top priority for the Bills.

Bills Expected to Invest in Another Receiving Threat

Just after the team’s divisional-round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox broke down the top five offseason needs for the Bills and put a new No. 2 receiver on the list. The Bills have struggled to find a true No. 2 receiver alongside Diggs since the departure of Cole Beasley prior to the 2023 season, with Davis struggling at times to get on the same page as quarterback Josh Allen.