Broadcast Catches Bills QB Josh Allen Yell Profanity After Missed Call

Josh Allen got unusually heated in the first half of the Buffalo Bills game against the Miami Dolphins, with the game broadcast capturing the moment that he yelled profanity after referees appeared to miss a call that could have given Buffalo a key first down.

Allen and the Bills were frustrated by the Dolphins through much of Sunday’s game, with the offense sputtering through the first half. That led to what became a viral moment in the first half when Allen’s frustrations boiled over.

The latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bills!

Allen Calls Out Refs

With the Bills facing a 4th-and-4 against the Dolphins in the first half, it appeared that Miami jumped into the neutral zone just before the snap to give the Bills a free first down. Allen was flushed out of the pocket and brought down by Andrew Van Ginkel for what appeared to be a sack, but was later ruled to be intentional grounding. Allen was angry that the apparent offsides wasn’t called, and the Bills quarterback could be heard cursing toward referees as he walked back to the sidelines.

refs wave off the sack — but charge allen for intentional grounding and i'm pretty sure they could hear the boos all the way in batavia https://t.co/ieQHuEixBT — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) October 31, 2021

Josh Allen sacked by Andrew Van Ginkel on 4th down. Allen felt the Dolphins were offsides. He's clearly frustrated yelling "that's f-ing b-s" #Bills — Ashly Holder (@AshNoelleTV) October 31, 2021

While the turnover on downs hurt the Bills in the moment, both the team and Allen composed themselves after halftime to put away the Dolphins. The Bills seized control late in the third quarter, with Allen throwing an 8-yard touchdown pass to Gabriel Davis, followed less than four minutes later by a 19-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs. Allen put the exclamation mark on the win with a 7-yard touchdown run with just over one minute remaining, giving the Bills a 26-11 victory.

After the game, McDermott said he was happy to see the way the Bills took control in the final quarter.

“Really, that’s the biggest takeaway from this game is you’re not always going to come out and score, score, score,” McDermott said, via ESPN. “So this game, like most games in the NFL, it comes down to the fourth quarter, and I thought that was good for us a team. Now we’ve got to build on it.”

Allen Fired Up

After he grew heated at the missed opportunity for a first down, Allen remained fired up as the second half progressed and the Bills started to pound their AFC East rival. Bills head coach Sean McDermott called for a two-point conversion attempt after the final touchdown, and there was a bit of a fracas after the Dolphins stopped the attempt.

As Syracuse.com’s Ryan Talbot noted, Allen and Dolphins defender Christian Wilkins got into it a bit before Allen reminded the rival player who was winning the game.

“Some extra pushing and shoving by Josh Allen and Christian Wilkins post failed two-point conversion attempt. Allen waves goodbye to Wilkins in what will be a GIF in no time,” Talbot tweeted, accurately predicting what would become a viral gesture from Allen.

As he has so often done in his career, Allen confounded the Miami defense. He completed 29 of 42 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns, adding a team-leading 55 yards rushing.

The win helped the Bills stay atop the AFC East and move beyond the disappointment of the previous game, a loss on Monday Night Football to the Tennessee Titans where Allen failed to convert a first-down attempt in the waning seconds of the fourth quarter. The Bills now have the chance to grab an even bigger lead in the division, with upcoming games against the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets.

READ NEXT: Analyst Predicts Monstrous Year for Bills’ Josh Allen, Makes New Prediction