Insider Reveals Which Bills Quarterback Is Likely on the Trade Block

The Buffalo Bills‘ quarterback room could be getting a bit less crowded soon, with an insider predicting that the team could swing a trade for one of the signal-callers further down the depth chart.

The Bills appear locked in at the top of the depth chart, with MVP-candidate Josh Allen starting and Mitch Trubisky behind him as one of the highest-profile backups in the league. Beyond those two the situation is more uncertain, with Davis Webb and Jake Fromm not secure and one of them potentially on the trade block.

Bills Could Look for Deal

As Trubisky excelled in training camp and preseason games, there were growing rumors that he was a potential trade candidate. The rumors surfaced after an injury to Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz appeared as if it could keep him out of some regular-season games, with speculation that Trubisky could slide back into a starting role and the Bills could net a good return in a trade.

Mitch Trubisky’s first four drives vs. Bears 🔸 Touchdown (72 Yards)

🔸 Touchdown (64 Yards)

🔸 Touchdown (53 Yards)

🔸 Touchdown (34 Yards) pic.twitter.com/qaF3lC4ko9 — PFF (@PFF) August 21, 2021

But a Bills insider believes that it’s a different quarterback who could now be trade fodder. WGR 550’s Sal Capaccio tweeted that Fromm could be the best candidate for a trade, since his future in Buffalo seems murky. As Capaccio noted, Bills head coach Sean McDermott has shown a preference for keeping just two quarterbacks on the roster, and Fromm would likely not make it to the practice squad.

“So many have asked about Bills possibly trading Trubisky. As I’ve said repeatedly, I can’t see it happening,” Capaccio tweeted. “However, I do think they could try to spin Fromm for a draft asset. Can’t see them keeping 3 QBs and low chance a mid-round QB released one year later gets through waivers.”

Fromm Finally Sees the Field

Prior to the start of this year’s preseason, the Bills didn’t have a chance to see their 2020 fifth-round draft pick in action against another team. The league canceled the 2020 preseason, and the Bills held Fromm back as their quarantine quarterback last season, keeping him away from teammates in case a COVID-19 outbreak were to take out both Allen and backup Matt Barkley.

Fromm spoke out about the difficult situation this year, saying it felt different to play in the team’s first scrimmage in front of fans near the start of training camp.

“Definitely just an interesting five, six months for me,” Fromm said during a press conference. “Very tough, very lonely at times.”

“It was very different. We were in the stadium last Saturday [for practice in front of fans] and it just felt like real football. It felt like you can go out, have fun, play loose, and be free. It’s been great,” Fromm added.

Jake Fromm takes it himself! 📺: #GBvsBUF on NFL Network (or check local listings) pic.twitter.com/Do2RUhVHJ1 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 28, 2021

Fromm may not have secured a place on the final 53-man roster with his real-game appearances. He completed the 2021 preseason completing 21 of 36 passes for 172 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. Fromm did show off some play-making ability, scrambling for a 13-yard touchdown run in the team’s final preseason game against the Green Bay Packers. The Bills will now have at least two days to make a decision on Fromm, with the final roster cut deadline coming at 4 p.m. ET on August 31.

