Bills QB Josh Allen and Tom Brady Exchange Smack Talk on Twitter

Josh Allen and Tom Brady are talking some trash ahead of their showdown on the golf course.

Brady took to Twitter on April 17 to post a cryptic tweet that turned out to be an announcement of a new golf match against the Buffalo Bills quarterback. Brady and Aaron Rodgers will be taking on Allen and Patrick Mahomes in the latest iteration of “The Match,” a charity golf event that in the past has featured Brady taking on Rodgers in a televised showdown.

Though the four still have more than a month before they take to the course together, Allen and Brady got their smack talk started early.

Allen Digs Brady

After “The Match” was officially announced on Monday, Brady took the opportunity to needle the younger Allen a bit. He shared a picture of a golfing child with Allen’s head superimposed on their body.

“An artists rendering of me watching [Josh Allen’s] approach after laying up on a par 4,” Brady wrote.

An artists rendering of me watching @JoshAllenQB’s approach after laying up on a par 4. pic.twitter.com/P66o4M1TGo — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 18, 2022

Allen responded in kind, making a dig at Brady’s official clothing line.

“ at least he didn’t put me in @bradybrand apparel,” Allen tweeted, adding an emoji with a green face holding back vomit.

Allen’s partner also got in on the trash-talking as well. Mahomes said at a press conference that the younger pairing would have an advantage over the elder quarterbacks.

“I think the reason we’re going to win is, we’re going to be able to play the course a little differently than old Tom and old Aaron over there,” he said. “They’re going to be playing it nice and easy. They might get us on a couple of par 3’s and stuff like that, but whenever we can really open it up and use the drivers it’s going to be nice to be able to use our little wedges while they’re using their six irons. That’ll help us a little bit.”

Allen’s Love of Golf

Allen has gotten plenty of attention for his golf game in recent months. After the Bills’ season ended in heartbreak with an overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Allen turned down an invite to compete in the Pro Bowl as an alternate and instead accepted a bid to compete in the PGA’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Even though the tournament didn’t work out as Allen intended, he said afterward that he appreciated the chance to compete.

“I’m so competitive that I was just so frustrated the whole week and not playing well,” Allen told USA Today’s Mackenzie Salmon during a media session before the Super Bowl. “But to look out and see the beach and the water, and it being 70 degrees at 10 o’clock in the morning with the sun shining down on my face … it was hard to be mad.”

The tournament was played in Pebble Beach in Allen’s home state of California. The Bills quarterback said it was even more special for him to compete since he grew up watching tournaments there.

Keith Mitchell and his pro-am partner, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, meet with the media ahead of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. pic.twitter.com/to3NY8PaJt — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) February 2, 2022

Allen’s love of golf continued after he competed in the tournament. He and friend Sam Darnold were spotted following Tiger Woods’ group at the Masters earlier this month.

