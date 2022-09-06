Bills’ Von Miller Opens Up About Playing Against His Former Team

Von Miller admits that his return to Los Angeles will be bittersweet.
A midseason addition to the Rams last season, Miller helped the team win a Super Bowl before joining the Buffalo Bills in free agency. A reunion is coming in short order as the Bills travel to Los Angeles for Thursday’s NFL season opener, and Miller said he’s not quite sure how to feel about it.
Miller’s Mixed Feelings on Bills Debut
Speaking to reporters on September 6, Miller noted the odd circumstances of Thursday’s game. After 10 seasons with the Denver Broncos, he was sent to the Rams at last season’s trade deadline and won a Super Bowl.
Now, seven months later, he is a member of the Bills and his first game will be against the Rams.
“The NFL is just so messy,” Miller said via video conference. “I’m playing in the Super Bowl and then my first game back is right there with a new team. And that’s what the fans want to see. Of course, there will be some emotions there.”
But Miller said he’s not sure exactly how those emotions will manifest, so he’s preparing for anything.
“What if the fans boo me, what if the fans cheer me? I’ve already thought about all of these different things,” Miller said.
Difficult Decision to Join Bills
Miller has already spoken about how difficult it was for him to pick the Bills in free agency, but ultimately thought that Buffalo provided the best chance for him to win a third ring. In his introductory press conference back in March, Miller admitted he was very close to picking the Rams.
“It came to the very end. (Rams) coach (Sean) McVay, they did everything that they possibly could,” Miller said, via NFL.com. “It’s unfortunate that I’m not a Los Angeles Ram, but I’m a Buffalo Bill. I’m excited to be here. I’m excited to go chase multiple Super Bowls with these guys. It’s an honor and a privilege to be here.”
But Miller isn’t just looking to be a hired gun. Before the start of Bills training camp in July, the future Hall of Famer made it clear that he wants to play out the entirety of his $120 million contract.
“This is a six-year deal, so I’m looking forward to playing the whole thing,” Miller said. “I’m trying to play the whole thing out. Tom Brady’s done it; Bruce Smith has done it. All the guys that I look up to when it comes to longevity in careers.
“So I just take it one day at a time, and I’m just gonna take whatever God gives me. My intention is to play the whole thing out. I’m a real sicko when you get to know me. My mindset is different.”