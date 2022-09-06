Bills’ Von Miller Opens Up About Playing Against His Former Team

Von Miller admits that his return to Los Angeles will be bittersweet.

A midseason addition to the Rams last season, Miller helped the team win a Super Bowl before joining the Buffalo Bills in free agency. A reunion is coming in short order as the Bills travel to Los Angeles for Thursday’s NFL season opener, and Miller said he’s not quite sure how to feel about it.

Miller’s Mixed Feelings on Bills Debut

Speaking to reporters on September 6, Miller noted the odd circumstances of Thursday’s game. After 10 seasons with the Denver Broncos, he was sent to the Rams at last season’s trade deadline and won a Super Bowl.

Now, seven months later, he is a member of the Bills and his first game will be against the Rams.

“The NFL is just so messy,” Miller said via video conference. “I’m playing in the Super Bowl and then my first game back is right there with a new team. And that’s what the fans want to see. Of course, there will be some emotions there.”

But Miller said he’s not sure exactly how those emotions will manifest, so he’s preparing for anything.

“What if the fans boo me, what if the fans cheer me? I’ve already thought about all of these different things,” Miller said.