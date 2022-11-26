Bills’ Captain Trolls NFL Over ‘Random’ Drug Test in Viral Post

Buffalo Bills veteran Reid Ferguson was more than a little amused with the timing of the NFL’s “random” drug test.
Buffalo’s long snapper and team captain]’, who became the team’s longest-tenured player with the departure of defensive end Jerry Hughes last offseason, took to Twitter to share a note he found following the team’s 28-25 win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. Though Ferguson is usually out of the spotlight, he got a public shout-out from kicker Tyler Bass after the game-winning field goal and then returned to the locker room to find a note telling him to take a drug test.
Ferguson Trolls NFL
The long snapper played an important role in the November 24 win. After the Bills gave up a field goal that allowed the Lions to tie the game with 23 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, quarterback Josh Allen found wide receiver Stefon Diggs for a 36-yard completion to get into field-goal range. After a pair of Allen runs got the Bills closer, Bass nailed a 45-yard field goal that would turn out to be the deciding score.
After the game, Bass gave a shout-out to the long snapper and holder.
“The more experience I have, the more times I kick and the more situations I’ve been through, I’m able to kind of get back to my baseline and kind of reset,” he said, via the Buffalo News. “I have Reid Ferguson, who is an amazing snapper. I have Sam Martin, a great, phenomenal holder. I have them I can lean on and trust them and that helps me get to where I need to be.”
Bass had missed an extra point on Buffalo’s go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter, an uncharacteristic miscue that allowed the Lions to tie the game on their next drive. The Bills kicker said he got support from his teammates after the miss, which allowed him to stay focused for the game-winner that came a little more than two minutes later.
“They have my back,” he said. “That’s something I’m super grateful for. It feels amazing. Coach always preaches, do your 1/11th and that’s all I try to focus on every day, every week. I was able to go out and do my 1/11th and help my team win. It’s a good feeling when you put in all that work and it shows on the field.”
After the game, Ferguson returned to the visiting locker room at Ford Field to learn that he had been selected for a drug test. The NFL randomly selects a number of players for drug testing following games, but Ferguson seemed amused at the timing of the request. He took to Twitter to share a picture of the note he received along with a series of laugh/crying emoji.
Bills Fans Questions Timing of Request
Ferguson’s picture got a viral response from Bills fans, with many joking that his strong performance caught the attention of the league.
“They fear the dominance from the long-snapper,” one fan tweeted in reply to Ferguson.
Others wondered whether the Bills kicker may have drawn some attention to Ferguson.
“Bass mentioned how good your snap was on the final kick on National TV…and BOOM drug test,” another tweeted.