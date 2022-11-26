Bills’ Captain Trolls NFL Over ‘Random’ Drug Test in Viral Post

Buffalo Bills veteran Reid Ferguson was more than a little amused with the timing of the NFL’s “random” drug test.

Buffalo’s long snapper and team captain]’, who became the team’s longest-tenured player with the departure of defensive end Jerry Hughes last offseason, took to Twitter to share a note he found following the team’s 28-25 win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. Though Ferguson is usually out of the spotlight, he got a public shout-out from kicker Tyler Bass after the game-winning field goal and then returned to the locker room to find a note telling him to take a drug test.

Ferguson Trolls NFL

The long snapper played an important role in the November 24 win. After the Bills gave up a field goal that allowed the Lions to tie the game with 23 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, quarterback Josh Allen found wide receiver Stefon Diggs for a 36-yard completion to get into field-goal range. After a pair of Allen runs got the Bills closer, Bass nailed a 45-yard field goal that would turn out to be the deciding score.

After the game, Bass gave a shout-out to the long snapper and holder.