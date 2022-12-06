Bills Release 2021 Draft Pick Immediately After Return From Injury

After fighting his way back after a long injury rehab, Marquez Stevenson will have more work to make the Buffalo Bills‘ active roster.

The speedy wide receiver started the season on injured reserve after suffering a foot injury in training camp, but the team opened his 21-day practice window on November 16. The Bills faced a pending decision to either move Stevenson to the active roster or place him on injured reserve, which would have ended his season. They decided instead to release Stevenson, though NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the Bills still have plans for him.

“The #Bills are activating WR Marquez Stevenson from injured reserve and then releasing him today, per source,” Pelissero reported on Twitter. “It’s a procedural move that allows Buffalo to re-sign Stevenson to the practice squad, if he clears waivers. He contributed in the return game as a rookie in 2021.”

Stevenson Set to Return, Role Unclear

If he should clear waivers, Stevenson would add some depth to the Bills’ practice squad. The Bills have been shorthanded at wide receiver after both Jamison Crowder and Jake Kumerow were placed on injured reserve, but it’s not clear if Stevenson would be at the top of the pecking order for replacements. Returning veteran John Brown, who signed to the practice squad last week, was elevated for Thursday’s game against the New England Patriots.

Brown, who was the Bills’ top receiver in the 2019-20 season, said he remained close with the team’s wide receivers coach while he was a free agent this season.

“Me and Coach Chad (Hall) kept in contact, and I was texting him and I told him I was still working out,” Brown said. “So, I was able to send him some videos of me working out. And then, I ended up getting a call.” We’ve elevated WR John Brown from the practice squad for tonight’s game. #BUFvsNE pic.twitter.com/uIbqcAy03J — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 1, 2022

Brown also earned a big welcome from Allen, who said he was happy to have his onetime top target back.

“It’s good to see Smoke back, it’s good to have him back,” Allen said. “We love him in this locker room. We’ve missed him the last year. It’s a veteran presence who knows our offense.” Stevenson could also find himself behind veteran Tanner Gentry, who has been elevated from the practice squad for three games this season.

Stevenson’s Shaky Tenure With Bills

Stevenson was a sixth-round draft pick in 2021, but saw little action in his rookie season as he suffered a foot injury near the end of training camp and stayed on injured reserve until November.

Stevenson saw limited action the rest of the way, appearing mostly on special teams with a limited impact. He returned 14 punts for a 9.4-yard average and seven kick returns for a 23.6-yard average.

But he also found himself in coach Sean McDermott’s dog house after losing two fumbles. With the Bills playing in poor weather in a number of games down the stretch, Stevenson found himself a healthy scratch as McDermott went with the sure-handed Micah Hyde to return kicks.