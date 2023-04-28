Bills Roast New Draft Pick on Twitter for Awkward On-Air Moment

The newest member of the Buffalo Bills didn’t exactly have the smoothest introduction to the team.

The Bills made a move up the NFL Draft board on April 27, selecting Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid with the No. 25 overall pick. The move came as a bit of a surprise given that Bills general manager Brandon Beane hinted that the team would not be trading up in the draft, and the selection also appeared to catch Kincaid’s draft party off guard.

While he celebrated with friends and family, a member of Kincaid’s group struggled to find the Buffalo Bills hat among the 32 team hats the tight end had lined up behind him. Video of the awkward exchange generated some viral interest on social media, with even the Bills joining in to roast Kincaid about it.

Bills Take Jab at New Pick

Shortly after Kincaid was selected, the Bills team Twitter account shared a video of the draft-night mix-up, poking fun at his difficulty in finding the team hat to show off for the cameras.

“No cap?” the team tweeted.

Bills fans found the moment funny as well, with many sharing their reactions to the team’s video.

“Haha, happy I’m not the only one who was starting at the hat hunter the entire time,” one fan tweeted.

Others felt sympathy for the member of Kincaid’s party tasked with finding the hat under the pressure of a nationally televised broadcast.

“Worst job of the night: the guy trying to find Dalton Kincaid’s hat,” a draft viewer tweeted.

Some speculated that Buffalo’s jump up the draft board may have caught Kincaid and his party off-guard.

“Lmao Dalton Kincaid’s camp was so shocked to be picked by the Bills they had to search for the hat in the piles,” another fan tweeted.

Bills Earn Praise for Dalton Kincaid Pick

The awkwardness of his introduction to the team aside, Kincaid’s pick has earned the praise of pundits who saw him as one of the best — if not the very best — tight end in the draft. Kevin Patra of NFL.com noted that Kincaid has all the talent and physical tools to be a force in the Bills offense.