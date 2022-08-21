Ex-Bills WR Suffers Season-Ending Injury in NFL Comeback Attempt

Robert Foster’s NFL comeback attempt has been cut short.

The former Buffalo Bills wide receiver, one of the biggest surprises of the 2018 season, suffered a season-ending hamstring injury. The New York Giants placed the former Alabama receiver on injured reserve this week, bringing an end to his season in what could have been his first NFL action since 2020.

The latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bills!

Foster’s Season Ends

As NFL.com noted, Foster suffered a hamstring injury during Giants practice and was placed on injured reserve. Foster had not registered any catches in the Giants’ first preseason game, and was fighting for a spot on the final roster.

Foster had been dealing with injuries throughout training camp. As CBS Sports noted, he was carted off the field during the team’s August 3 practice after making a diving catch. He was later able to return on August 6 wearing a non-contact jersey.

The injuries hampered what was already a long road to making the team’s final roster, though the CBS Sports report noted that he had an advantage in the team’s new coaching staff.

Giants place WR Robert Foster (hamstring) on injured reservehttps://t.co/u44oaoVI6i pic.twitter.com/jh7EIH5bYI — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) August 19, 2022