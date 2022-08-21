Ex-Bills WR Suffers Season-Ending Injury in NFL Comeback Attempt

Robert Foster’s NFL comeback attempt has been cut short.
The former Buffalo Bills wide receiver, one of the biggest surprises of the 2018 season, suffered a season-ending hamstring injury. The New York Giants placed the former Alabama receiver on injured reserve this week, bringing an end to his season in what could have been his first NFL action since 2020.
Foster’s Season Ends
As NFL.com noted, Foster suffered a hamstring injury during Giants practice and was placed on injured reserve. Foster had not registered any catches in the Giants’ first preseason game, and was fighting for a spot on the final roster.
Foster had been dealing with injuries throughout training camp. As CBS Sports noted, he was carted off the field during the team’s August 3 practice after making a diving catch. He was later able to return on August 6 wearing a non-contact jersey.
The injuries hampered what was already a long road to making the team’s final roster, though the CBS Sports report noted that he had an advantage in the team’s new coaching staff.
“Although Foster is probably a longshot to make the roster, he does have history with head coach Brian Daboll, playing for him at Alabama and also spending the 2018 and 2019 campaigns with him in Buffalo,” the report noted.
Foster Attempting NFL Comeback
Foster joined the Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2018, Josh Allen’s rookie season. He appeared in 13 games that season, starting in three, and ended as one of the most reliable pass-catchers on a roster light with talent.
Foster made 27 catches for 541 yards with three touchdowns that season, second only to Zay Jones who had 652 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. The Bills acquired more talent the following season, signing receivers John Brown and Cole Beasley and drafting tight end Dawson Knox. Receiver Isaiah McKenzie also played a bigger part in the offense, which led to a shrinking role for Foster. He appeared in 13 games and caught just three passes for 64 yards with no touchdowns.
Foster spent the 2020 season with the Washington Commanders, appearing in four games and making two catches for 37 yards. He was signed by the Miami Dolphins in March 2021, but was placed on injured reserve in August and released at the end of that month.
The 28-year-old was trying to make a Giants roster filled with talent. ESPN’s Scott Spratt ranked the team No. 11 in the under-25 talent, noting that the team is deep with pass-catchers.
“Jones should also have his best collection of young receivers in his Giants tenure,” the report noted. “[Kadarius] Toney managed just 301 offensive snaps in an injury-altered rookie season. But when he did play, he was difficult to bring down with an 11th-best 5.8 average yards after the catch. Toney can play both in the slot and out wide, and that versatility should help second-round rookie Wan’Dale Robinson make early contributions.”
The depth of talent for the Giants made it a difficult road for Foster to make the team, and has another year of rehab before he will have the chance to play in the NFL again.
