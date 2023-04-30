Bills Give Tryout to Rookie QB Who Was Oldest Player in NFL Draft

The Buffalo Bills picked up a talented group of pass-catchers in the NFL Draft and undrafted free agency, and now have added a quarterback to throw passes to them at the upcoming rookie minicamp.

The Deseret News reported that the Bills have given a minicamp tryout to Utah State quarterback Logan Bonner. The Bills have a deep quarterback room with Josh Allen firmly planted at the top, but Bonner will get an opportunity to show off his skills and try to earn a training camp invite.

Logan Bonner Was Oldest College Player Entering NFL Draft

As DraftKings Nation noted, Bonner was the oldest player in the NFL Draft at 25.3 years old. Bonner was a six-year college player who spent time at two colleges, the report noted.

“He didn’t play a ton for the Aggies this season, so he likely won’t get drafted, but he will probably sign with a team as an undrafted free agent,” the outlet noted. “He spent four years at Arkansas State before transferring to Utah State for his final two years.”

As the Deseret News reported, Bonner followed head coach Blaker Anderson to Utah State from Arkansas State, then led his new team to a Mountain West Conference title in 2021. Bonner set five school records that season, throwing for 3,628 yards and 36 touchdown passes.

Looks like Buffalo Bills Mini Camp QB Logan Bonner out of Utah State can throw the pig skin a little bit #BillsMafia | @BuiltInBuffalo_ pic.twitter.com/M0EHq7uJlX — Peter DiBiasi (@DibiasiPeter) April 30, 2023

Bonner struggled to keep the momentum into the 2022 season, completing 56.4% of his passes with six touchdowns and eight interceptions in four games before suffering a season-ending injury.

Bonner will now have a pair of chances to show his stuff, joining the Bills at their rookie minicamp and also joining the Indianapolis Colts at their rookie minicamp.

It will likely be difficult for him to crack the Bills quarterback room. After backup Case Keenum left the Bills in free agency, the team signed another veteran former starter in Kyle Allen. A close friend of Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Kyle Allen was a 12-game starter for the Carolina Panthers in the 2019 season, throwing for 3,322 yards with 17 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. The Bills also have veteran Matt Barkley on the roster, who first joined the Bills in 2018 to serve as Josh Allen’s mentor and rejoined the team before last season to serve on the practice squad.

Bills Load Up on Rookie Talent on Offense

While the Bills did not draft a quarterback or snag one as an undrafted free agent, they did bring in a number of pass-catchers for Bonner to throw to at minicamp, including another Utah product. General manager Brandon Beane traded up in the first round to land Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid, who was considered best in his position at the draft.

Dalton Kincaid has some of the best hands in the draft. Here are his 16 catches on 16 targets against USC. pic.twitter.com/vjs2GfaaWw — Built in Buffalo (@BuiltInBuffalo_) April 30, 2023

The Bills also drafted Florida wide receiver Justin Shorter, a 6-foot-4 deep threat who had 1,552 yards and eight touchdowns over his five-year college career.

Beane said after the draft that the Bills wanted to add more weapons to deepen their options and take pressure off No. 1 receiver Stefon Diggs.

“We were looking for guys to add to our skill positions that can be matchups and whether it’s receiver, tight end, whatever it is, just a guy, another weapon to say, ‘Hey, you can’t double Stef every play,'” Beane said, via the team’s official website.