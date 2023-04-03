Bills Rumors: Race for DeAndre Hopkins Could Be Taking a Major Turn

The race to land All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins could be taking a major turn, though it’s not clear if it could tilt in favor of the Buffalo Bills or against them.

In an appearance on the “Greg Bedard Podcast” posted on April 1, Sports Illustrated insider Albert Breer reported that some teams believe the Arizona Cardinals could ultimately release Hopkins. The Cardinals had given Hopkins permission to seek a trade, but their asking price may have driven away some suitors. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler revealed last month that the Cardinals wanted a package similar to what the Carolina Panthers received for running back Christian McCaffrey — one that included second-, third- and fourth-round picks.

That could now be changing significantly, Breer reported.

Market Cool for DeAndre Hopkins

Breer reported that the Cardinals have not found any suitors willing to pay their asking price or to take Hopkins’ current contract, and some teams believe they will ultimately release him instead.

“Some teams, Greg, think they’re (the Cardinals) gonna cut him. Think the Cardinals are gonna wind up cutting him,” Breer said. “His market — his market is not great right now. Even for a team say like Kansas City. Kansas City would need him to take a significant pay cut.”

Breer went on to say that only one team had gotten permission to speak with Hopkins, and the team backed out due to the price. The NFL insider went on to say that the receiver, who served a six-game suspension last season for violating the league’s NFL’s Performance Enhancing Drug (PED) policy, would need to accept a pay cut on a new deal as well.

Will the Arizona Cardinals release WR DeAndre Hopkins? https://t.co/akggrEEP8q pic.twitter.com/rZzrbRYsgt — Buffalo Rumblings (@BuffRumblings) April 3, 2023

“If we’re talking about this being a reclamation project, where the price comes way down and he’s willing to redo his contract, that could be where you’re talking about something else,” Breer said of the trade market for Hopkins.

It was not clear if the new market would give an advantage to the Bills, who have little cap space for a big contract but could offer an opportunity to join a Super Bowl contender.

Hopkins appeared in nine games last season, making 64 receptions for 717 yards and three touchdowns.

Bills Named Frontrunner for DeAndre Hopkins in Past

Breer did not reveal whether the Bills were the lone team that entered trade discussions regarding Hopkins, but they have been named as a top suitor in the past. NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported on March 23 that the Bills were “headlining” the market for Hopkins, though other contenders were in the mix as well.

“#Cardinals DeAndre Hopkins’ trade market headlined by #Bills, per NFL sources,” Wilson tweeted. “Five-time Pro Bowl selection has plenty of interest on trade market, but financial expectations might impact any further interest from #Chiefs #Ravens not among bidders, per sources.”

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show on March 23, Adam “Pacman” Jones also noted that the Bills were one of the five teams actively pursuing Hopkins.

“I don’t really think it’s about the money with him right now. I think he wants to get out, and it’s a big thing, he wants to win. Definitely wants to win and get a shot,” Jones said. “I go back and look at the teams, and I know D as a person. I’m leaning more toward the Bills or the Ravens.”

The Bills have already made some marginal upgrades to their wide receiving corps this offseason, signing speedy pass-catcher and return specialist Deonte Harty and former Miami Dolphins receiver Trent Sherfield.