Bills Rumors: More Bad News for Jordan Poyer Ahead of Key Game

“We believe in the next man up philosophy,” said McDermott. “We’d love to have those guys out there. We’ll see how it works out here.”

From last Monday's game against Tennessee: Jordan Poyer checking on Micah Hyde after his injury, then immediately finding Jaquan Johnson to chat him up with Taron Johnson.

The Bills have rarely been without Hyde and Poyer during their five years together with the team, as the two have largely avoided significant injuries. That will change now, with Hyde out for the season and Poyer gone for at least this week.

“Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer have been heart-and-soul of Bills defense since arriving in 2017. Hyde has missed just 2 games over 5 years. Poyer, same,” noted the NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe. “Bills haven’t played a regular season game without at least one since 2016. Hard to imagine a BUF D without that elite safety duo.”

Aside from Hyde and Poyer, the Bills will also be missing a number of other starters and key reserves. Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips has been ruled out, as has cornerback Dane Jackson. That leaves the Bills to play a pair of rookies at cornerback, Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford.

The Bills will be missing players on the other side of the ball as well, with reserve lineman Bobby Hart serving a one-game suspension for an altercation following last Monday’s win over the Tennessee Titans. Tight end Dawson Knox has also been listed as questionable for the game.

But the Bills could also get a boost from the return of wide receiver Gabe Davis, who missed last week’s game after suffering an ankle injury in practice.