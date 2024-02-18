Bills Could Target All-Pro Safety Amid Micah Hyde Retirement Rumors: Insider

One of the biggest tasks the Buffalo Bills face this offseason will be finding a replacement for All-Pro safety Micah Hyde, who is set to become a free agent and rumored to be considering retirement.

An insider believes one potential replacement may have just hit the open market. The Chicago Bears released All-Pro safety Eddie Jackson this week after seven seasons in Chicago, which SI.com’s Ralph Ventre believes could be a logical target for the Bills as they look to revamp what has been one of the league’s top secondaries.

New Target for the Bills

Ventre suggested that Jackson could be a strong fit for the Bills, who have valued leadership and versatility in the secondary. The Bears safety has been a stalwart in their secondary since being drafted in the fourth round in 2017.

“Jackson’s resume should interest a team like the Bills, who have placed a heavy importance on the safety position during McDermott’s tenure,” Ventre wrote. “The 2017 fourth round draft pick made exactly 100 career starts for Chicago, totaling 15 interceptions and forcing 10 fumbles. He averaged 65.5 tackles per season.”

As ESPN’s Courtney Cronin noted, Jackson’s $18.1-million cap hit was the third-highest on Chicago’s roster, making him a logical candidate for release.

The Chicago Bears released OL Cody Whitehair and S Eddie Jackson, saving over $20M in cap space. pic.twitter.com/44IeGbrg48 — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) February 15, 2024

Jackson had struggled to stay on the field at times, missing 13 games over the last three seasons as he dealt with foot injuries. But the safety earned some praise from Bears general manager Ryan Poles for his ability to play through the injuries and bring leadership to the secondary.

“I know [Jackson was] dinged up a little bit there, but I thought where his impact is really with Brisker and the communication on the back end,” Poles said, via ESPN. “When Eddie was in, you could tell Brisker felt really, really comfortable. Really that whole group, he really impacts the communication, and you could see that.”

Changes Coming in Buffalo

As Ventre noted, the Bills could be looking at big changes in their secondary as Hyde is no longer under contract and potentially considering retirement rather than a return to Buffalo. His wife, Amanda Hyde, posted a letter on Instagram after the conclusion of the season that seemed to say goodbye to fans and the franchise that signed him in 2017.

“Through the highs and lows, you guys stood by our side, and we see you. This really is the city of good neighbors, and what a privilege it has been,” she wrote.

“So, Bills Mafia, thank you. Thank you for making this place our home… And thank you for making this place so hard to leave. You will always have a piece of our hearts, and man, do we love you guys!”

Ventre added that the Bills could also part ways with fellow All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer, who could be released as the team looks to shed salary under a tight salary cap crunch.

“Poyer still has one year remaining on a contract that he signed in 2023, but there’s always the threat of being released as a salary cap casualty,” Ventre wrote. “Bills’ third safety Taylor Rapp, who played on a cap-friendly one-year deal this past season, adds another question mark to the equation.”