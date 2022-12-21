Ex-Bills WR Lands With AFC Rival After Surprise Release From Packers

The Buffalo Bills could face their former top receiver once more this season.

Former No. 4 overall pick Sammy Watkins was released by the Green Bay Packers just hours before their game against the Los Angeles Rams on December 19. Watkins had fallen down the depth chart in Green Bay as Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers preferred his younger targets, leading to his surprise release on Monday.

It didn’t take long for Watkins to find a new home, with the Baltimore Ravens scooping him off the waiver wire and setting up a potential playoff matchup with the Bills.

Watkins Finds a New Home

Watkins had joined the Packers last offseason on a one-year, $1.85 million deal hoping to prove that he had moved beyond the injuries that marked the first several years of his career. But Watkins struggled to make an impact, making just 13 receptions for 206 total yards and no touchdowns while appearing in just nine games. Watkins spent a stretch of the season on injured reserve, and was ultimately released to make way for the return of rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs from an ankle injury.

Watkins now joins a Ravens team in need of a reliable pass-catcher. As ESPN’s Jamison Hensley noted, the Ravens just placed starting wide receiver Devin Duvernay on injured reserve after he suffered an injury in practice on Tuesday.

As Hensley noted, Watkins will now get the chance to return to the team he played for last season, making 27 catches for 394 yards and one touchdown.

A look at Sammy Watkins’ first practice back with the Ravens pic.twitter.com/zWktbHXpwJ — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 21, 2022

“Baltimore is bringing back Watkins with the hope he will improve the NFL’s sixth-worst passing attack and help an offense that hasn’t scored a touchdown in its past seven quarters,” Hensley wrote.

Bills, Ravens Could Meet Again

Watkins had his best seasons in Buffalo, including the only season of his nine-year career where he topped 1,000 yards. In his second season, he made 60 catches for 1,047 yards and nine touchdowns.

Watkins already faced the Bills once this season, a Sunday Night Football matchup with the Bills beating the Packers 27-17. Before the game, Watkins said he had a lot of good memories playing for the Bills — his favorite team growing up — and was excited to return.

“It’s definitely going to be weird,” Watkins said, via The Athletic. “But I just can’t wait to get there, get those old feelings back when I was just a young Sammy and try to go out there and fight for a win.”

But Watkins didn’t make much of an impact in the game, hauling in just one catch for three yards.

There is a chance that Watkins could return to Buffalo once more this season. The Bills clinched their fourth straight trip to the playoffs in the December 17 win against the Miami Dolphins, and could be on course for a rematch with the Ravens.

At 9-5, Baltimore currently holds a wild card spot in the AFC, and FiveThirtyEight gives them a 97% chance to make the playoffs. With the Bills needing only one more win or one Dolphins loss to clinch the AFC East, they could potentially host a first-round matchup against one of the three wild-card teams.