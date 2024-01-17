Bills HC Sean McDermott Sends Message on Leonard Fournette’s Release

With the Buffalo Bills facing a big showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs and injuries leading to immediate roster needs, veteran running back Leonard Fournette became the odd man out.

The Bills announced on January 16 that Fournette had been released from the practice squad, clearing room for a potential move to fill a vacancy ahead of the January 21 divisional-round showdown with the Chiefs.

After Fournette’s release, Bills head coach Sean McDermott sent a message to the veteran and thanked him for his time in Buffalo. McDermott also specified that Fournette’s release was strictly business.

BREAKING: The #Bills have released RB Leonard Fournette from the practice squad, per @FieldYates. pic.twitter.com/EgHsv66kRj — Buffalo Fanatics (@BfloFanatics) January 16, 2024

“We wish him well,” McDermott said, via NewYorkUpstate.com. “He did a great job while he was here. Not going to get into the reasons why or anything, and it wasn’t anything conduct-wise or anything like that. He did a phenomenal job. … We move forward and we wish him well and thank him for his time when he was with us here.”

Bills May Need Space for Specialist

Fournette’s release comes just a day after the team’s 31-17 wild-card win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, a game where several key defensive players were injured. The Bills went into the game without starting linebacker Tyrel Dodson and cornerback Rasul Douglas, and lost linebackers Terrel Bernard and Baylon Spector along with cornerback Christian Benford during the game.

Punter Sam Martin was also hurt while chasing down a blocked field goal, though did return to punt and hold kicks for the remainder of the game. When asked by reporters on January 16 if the team could add a free agent, McDermott said that could happen within the next day.

“Yeah, possibly, and then that’ll kind of be forthcoming – any move we would make the next 24 hours possibly,” McDermott said.

If Martin is unable to play, the Bills may need to sign a punter as they have not kept a backup on the practice squad. Fournette’s release would clear room for the Bills to add a veteran to the practice squad.

The Bills could also bring Fournette back to the practice squad if they should advance in the playoffs, depending on whether their injury needs persist.

Leonard Fournette’s Short Stint in Buffalo

Fournette signed with the Bills on October 30, providing some veteran depth after running back Damien Harris was placed on injured reserve with a neck injury. At the time, Fournette said he had interest from other teams but preferred to play in Buffalo.

“I had a couple teams reach out to me. But I really wanted to do what’s best for me, a fresh start out here in Buffalo,” Fournette said, via USA Today’s Bills Wire. “I have a lot left in the tank to play, it was all about the right opportunity.”

Fournette saw little playing time, however. The Bills moved practice-squad back Ty Johnson to the active roster after the injury to Harris, and he cemented himself as the No. 2 back behind James Cook.

Fournette earned a reputation as a strong postseason performer, rushing for 448 total yards and four touchdowns in the Super Bowl run for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020-21. He ultimately appeared in two games for the Bills, taking 12 carries for 40 total yards.