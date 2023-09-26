Bills HC Explains Moment of Pride in QB Josh Allen: ‘My Eyes Lit Up’

The Buffalo Bills spent the offseason stressing the need for quarterback Josh Allen to take fewer risks on the field, and those lessons appeared to pay off.

Allen played a stellar and largely safe game against the Washington Commanders, leading the Bills to a 37-3 victory on September 24 while avoiding taking any big hits. After the game, Bills head coach Sean McDermott pointed out some moments where he was particularly proud of Allen.

Sean McDermott ‘Proud’ of Josh Allen

Through his first five years in the NFL, Allen has gained a reputation for fighting for yards on both designed runs and scrambles, often inviting contact with defenders and sometimes outright running through them.

That wasn’t the case on Sunday, with Allen sliding at the end of runs to avoid contact with defenders. After the game, McDermott said he was overcome with pride in watching Allen and the maturity he showed on the field.

“Well, my eyes lit up too,” McDermott said, via NewYorkUpstate.com. “I was very proud of him for doing that. He’s growing and that’s what you gotta do – you gotta play a certain way without losing your identity. It showed discipline.”

Allen mentioned the tactic as well, saying after the game that he earned some money by betting with teammates who didn’t think he had it in him to slide rather than push through for extra yardage.

“There’s a few people on the team that owe me some money for sliding,” Allen joked. “So just a little bit of incentive there.”

After committing four turnovers — three interceptions and one lost fumble — in the season-opening loss to the New York Jets, Allen has been more contained in the last two games. In wins over the Las Vegas Raiders and Commanders, the Bills quarterback has completed 73.9% of his passes for 492 total yards with four touchdowns and one interception, earning a 106.7 passer rating.