Bills DE Under Fire for Controversial Hit on Rookie Steelers QB

Buffalo Bills defender Shaq Lawson is taking some heat for a hit in the final minutes of the team’s blowout win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Bills were leading 38-3 in the fourth quarter when the Steelers went for a 4th-and-14. The Bills defensive end chased rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett out of the pocket on the play, then dived toward him to attempt a sack. Pickett was able to get the ball off in time, and Lawson ended up hitting the Steelers quarterback low to take him to the ground.

The play set off a scrum as some Steelers took exception to what they saw as an unnecessarily low hit. Though Lawson was not flagged on the play, he took some heat from many who saw it as a dirty play.

Lawson Under Fire for Hit

Due to the circumstances at the time — with the Bills leading handily in the final minutes of the game — many believed that Lawson crossed a line with his low hit on Pickett. Some also praised the Steelers quarterback for showing some fight after taking the hit.

“Good for Kenny Pickett for going after Shaq Lawson after a clear low shot,” tweeted NFL analyst Jon Ledyard. “Very dangerous play. Pickett went right after him lol.”

Even some in Buffalo’s corner were critical of the play. Joe DiBiase, a radio host on the Bills’ flagship network WGR 550, called out Lawson for his play.

“That play by Shaq Lawson was bush league,” DiBiase tweeted, adding, “You’re up 1000 with a minute left, there is no reason to dive at his knees.”

The play marred a nearly flawless victory from the Bills, led by a record-setting performance from quarterback Josh Allen. He tied a franchise record with a 98-yard touchdown pass to receiver Gabe Davis, and set another franchise record for most passing yards in a non-overtime game. Allen went 20-for-31 for 424 yards and four touchdowns, all despite being pulled early in the fourth quarter as the Bills had a 35-point lead.

It was a big day for a trio of Bills rookies, as wide receiver Khalil Shakir caught his first NFL touchdown and running back James Cook had his first NFL rushing touchdown. First-round pick Kaiir Elam also made his first career interception.

Fallout from Controversial Bills Hit

There was some significant fallout to the play. Pickett shoved Lawson after the hit, and two Steelers offensive linemen grabbed the Bills defender. Bills edge rusher A.J. Epenesa ended up being ejected for making contact with a referee during the fracas, and Lawson left the field early to go to the locker room.

Lawson’s early exit was likely a strategic decision from the Bills, who have been hurt this year by a lack of postgame discipline. Offensive lineman Bobby Hart was suspended for one game following a confrontation after the team’s win over the Tennessee Titans. He threw a punch at a Titans player while the teams were walking to the locker room, but ended up missing and striking a Tennessee coach.

Both Lawson and Epenesa could face further punishment from the play at the end of the win, as the NFL will likely evaluate both plays for potential fines.