Bills Land ‘Blazing’ Fast Rookie WR With Top 40-Yard-Dash Time

The Buffalo Bills continue to add to their offense, landing an undrafted rookie free agent with one of the top 40-yard dash times in college football this year.

The team announced on May 12 the signing of seven undrafted free agents, including speedy Oklahoma State wide receiver Braydon Johnson. As the team noted, Johnson is coming off a productive season with the Cowboys.

“Johnson is a speedy wide receiver out of Arlington, TX where he made 10 starts in his final season with the Cowboys,” the team noted. “He hauled in seven catches that gained at least 40 yards, sixth-most in the FBS in 2022. Johnson set career-highs last season in both catches (32) and yards (566). For his career, he finished with 16.6 yards per catch and three 100-yard receiving games.”

Braydon Johnson Was One of College Football’s Fastest Receivers

Though Johnson was not picked in April’s NFL Draft, he made a big impression at OSU’s Pro Day in March and earned some buzz as an NFL prospect. As The Oklahoman reported, he had an unofficial 40-yard dash time of 4.40 seconds on his first attempt and 4.38 on his second — which would have put him among the top five of the draft class.

WHAT A SNAG BY OKLAHOMA STATE'S BRAYDON JOHNSON 😲pic.twitter.com/vk5EsWRvsY — 247Sports (@247Sports) October 1, 2022

As the Stillwater News Press noted, Johnson’s “blazing” speed was one of the top highlights of OSU’s senior day in March.

Johnson told The Oklahoman that he wants teams to see him as more than just a pass-catcher, hoping he can show off the kind of versatility that can help him land a spot on an NFL roster.

“I’ve been dreaming about this since I was 6 years old,” Johnson told The Oklahoman. “I’m super blessed just to be here. For any opportunities that do come my way, I’m super blessed. I won’t take it for granted. I’m grateful. I’m gonna do all I can.”

Bills Making Changes at Wide Receiver

The Bills have made some big changes to their receiving corps this offseason, with a number of last year’s roster members leaving through free agency — including veterans Cole Beasley and Jamison Crowder. Slot receiver Isaiah McKenzie was also released this offseason.

The Bills also made some additions, signing speed receiver and kick returner Deonte Harty and former Miami Dolphins pass catcher Trent Sherfield. They also drafted a top-rated tight end who is expected to play a big role in the passing game in Dalton Kincaid. The Bills moved up the board to snag Kincaid with the No. 25 overall pick, and The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia believes he will play a big role in the passing game next year.

“Kincaid shows the necessary skills to provide the Bills with more offensive unpredictability than they possessed a year ago,” Buscaglia wrote. “Adding a player who can take advantage of the middle of the field will take pressure off of Allen and Diggs for as much as they utilize Kincaid. If the Bills can successfully execute the vision Beane has in mind for a unique player like Kincaid, and have him be one of their primary slot receiving options, this has a lot of potential to be an excellent, forward-thinking first-round pick.”

The Bills picked up some other undrafted free agent wide receivers this week, including Arizona State’s Bryan Thompson, San Diego State’s Tyrell Shavers and South Alabama’s Jalen Wayne.