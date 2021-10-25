Bills Sign Buffalo Native, Former Bulls OL to Practice Squad

Evin Ksiezarczyk has gone from the Buffalo Bulls to the Buffalo Bills.

The team announced Monday that they had signed the 24-year-old offensive tackle to their practice squad.

The @buffalobills have signed OL Evin Ksiezarczyk (pronounced ka-czar-check) to the team's practice squad. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) October 25, 2021

ALL the latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bills!

Ksierzarczyk is a native of West Seneca, New York – a suburb of Buffalo – and played college football for the University at Buffalo Bulls. During his senior season in 2019, he started all 13 games, was named to the All-MAC first team and was an honorable mention for the Joe Moore award for one of the top 15 offensive lines in the country.

“All I can say is it’s just a dream come true,” Ksierzarczyk said, per Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News. “I feel like it’s every kid’s dream if you’re growing up in Buffalo, a fan of the Bills, is to play for your hometown team. It’s still kind of, not real yet, I guess. It’s still setting in. Words can’t really describe it fully. It’s awesome.”

While he was born in Ontario, Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll played high school football at Saint Francis, near the newest Bills’ player’s alma mater in West Seneca.

Ksiezarczyk Was Invited to Workout With Bills Last Week

Ksierzarczyk was among nine players invited to Bills camp last week for a workout. The Bulls product joins Jamil Douglas as the only two offensive linemen on the Buffalo practice squad.

The 24-year-old fills the void left by Bobby Hart, who was signed off the Bills’ practice squad by the Tennesse Titans.

Ksierzarczyk went undrafted in 2020 before joining the Atlanta Falcons as a free agent. He was waived in the final round of roster cuts.

The tackle had a tryout for the Green Bay Packers last season, but was not signed, and then played in the Spring League this past offseason. Ksierzarczyk appeared in just one game for the Generals before signing with the Minnesota Vikings in May.

Bills Will Be Ksiezarczyk’s 4th NFL Team

Ksierzarczyk spent most of the spring and summer with the Vikings, before being waived in August. He played 44 snaps over Minnesota’s first two preseason contests, but was cut before the final tilt against the Kansas City Chiefs.

He was added to the Washington Football Team’s practice squad in early September, but was released 10 days later.

The Bills face the Miami Dolphins in week eight at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Follow @vbarbosa1127 and @MissBicks on Twitter for all the latest Buffalo Bills breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Texans Pro Bowl RB Named ‘Ideal Trade Target’ for the Bills