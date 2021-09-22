Bills Sign Former Bengals, Giants Tackle to Practice Squad: Report

As they prepare for their first interconference game of the season Sunday against the Washington Football Team, the Buffalo Bills announced an addition to their practice squad on Wednesday morning.

The Bills have signed OL Bobby Hart to the practice squad — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) September 22, 2021

“The Bills have signed OL Bobby Hart to the practice squad,” Bills Beat and Sideline Reporter Sal Capacio tweeted.

The move comes one day following the departure of Jack Anderson from the practice squad.

After losing Jack Anderson to the Eagles, the #Bills have signed OT Bobby Hart to the practice squad. — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) September 22, 2021

Hart spent his entire childhood and teenage years in the Sunshine State, as he was born in Lauderhill, Florida, attended St. Thomas Aquinas High School and then played college football at Florida State. Hart was selected in the seventh round of the 2015 NFL draft by the New York Giants.

Hart Was Cut by Bills Near End of Preseason

Over the last six years, Hart has played in 79 games, starting 66 of them. After playing just 152 offensive snaps over nine games as a rookie, Hart started 13 contests in 2016 and was on the field for 866 offensive snaps – good for an 82% clip – and had only four penalties called against him.

He appeared in 10 games in 2017, which was his final one with the Giants. Over the past three seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, Hart started in 45 of the 46 games he played.

The 27-year-old showcased insane durability in 2018 and 2019 specifically, appearing on the field for 994 offensive snaps (100%) during his first season with the Bengals and 1,086 offensive snaps (99%) the second season. He was called for 12 penalties – including nine false starts – in 2018, but just seven in 2019.

Hart was cut by the Bengals in March and later signed a one-year deal with the Bills in the spring. He spent the preseason with Buffalo, but was ultimately cut before Week One against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The #Bills have signed OT Bobby Hart to their practice squad. He was with the club during training camp. With Jack Anderson signed off Buffalo's practice squad by Philadelphia yesterday there was a vacant spot. — Chris Brown (@ChrisBrownBills) September 22, 2021

The veteran tackle was signed to the Miami Dolphins’ practice squad earlier this month, but was released on Monday.

Injury Updates Heading Into Game vs. Football Team

The Bills will be back at home for their 1 p.m. showdown against Washington on Sunday and as always, there are injuries to monitor. Head coach Sean McDermott gave an update on Wednesday.

#Bills HC Sean McDermott says DE Jerry Hughes (rest), WR Cole Beasley (rest), DT Star Lotulelei (groin) will not practice on Wednesday. WR Gabriel Davis will be limited on Wednesday, likely due to his ankle injury. — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) September 22, 2021

Cole Beasley and Jerry Hughes have played in both of the team’s first two games and with a “rest” designation, their status for Sunday doesn’t appear to be in doubt. Gabriel Davis meanwhile, caught Josh Allen’s first touchdown pass of the year in Week One against Pittsburgh, but also landed on the injury report heading into the game against Miami.

Davis was on the field for less than one-third of the offensive snaps during the Dolphins’ game and was not targeted in the passing game. His “limited” tag puts him tentatively on track to play against the Football Team though.

Lotulelei played 31 defensive snaps (42%) against the Steelers, but missed Sunday’s AFC East clash against Miami, so he appears iffy for the game against Washington.

