Bills Bring in More Help on Defense

While the Bills were signing Jonathan to their practice squad, they also brought back former linebacker A.J. Klein in a separate move. The Bears, who acquired Klein as part of the trade that sent linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens, released the linebacker on November 16 and the Bills picked him up off waivers.

Klein had previously played for the Bills in 2020 and 2021, serving as a backup to Tremaine Edmunds. With Edmunds being ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns, Klein can provide some depth and familiarity with defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier’s scheme.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane told the Buffalo News that the team had kept its eye on both Jonathan and Klein in case there was an opportunity to bring them back.