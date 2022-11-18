“Kingsley, to me, is going to be one of those guys, he’s going to be the mayor, he’s going to be a head coach, he’s going to be the athletic director, he’s going to be the chancellor, he’s going to be the governor. He’s going to be one of those guys,” Babers told Spectrum News reporter Kate Callaway.

Bills Bring in More Help on Defense

While the Bills were signing Jonathan to their practice squad, they also brought back former linebacker A.J. Klein in a separate move. The Bears, who acquired Klein as part of the trade that sent linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens, released the linebacker on November 16 and the Bills picked him up off waivers.

Klein had previously played for the Bills in 2020 and 2021, serving as a backup to Tremaine Edmunds. With Edmunds being ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns, Klein can provide some depth and familiarity with defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier’s scheme.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane told the Buffalo News that the team had kept its eye on both Jonathan and Klein in case there was an opportunity to bring them back.

“We liked Kingsley a lot,” Beane said. “We thought he did a really good job at camp. We had some tough cuts at the 53 and he was one of the guys that got claimed. We talked about it, you hate losing (him) and you never know. You always tell them ‘listen, you did a great job for us, this league’s unpredictable, you never know. Maybe this year, maybe next year, there’ll be an opportunity to get you back’ and similar to AJ Klein, we saw he was out there. Once he went unclaimed, we connected with his agent and brought him here for a practice squad spot. Excited to see him, a great smile on his face. He was wearing his Syracuse Orange shirt today. He was excited to be back.”