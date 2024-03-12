Bills Land Ex-Eagles LB Who Started 12 Games Last Season

The Buffalo Bills are giving a boost to their linebacking corps, adding a 12-game starter in their first free agent signing from outside the organization.
NFL insider Mike Garofolo reported on March 12 that the Bills agreed to terms with former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nicholas Morrow, who is expected to provide depth to a unit that was among the league’s best in 2023. Morrow is expected to sign a one-year contract, with the terms not yet disclosed.
The Bills had spent the first day of the legal tampering period re-signing some of their own players and now have a well-respected veteran to boost their linebacking corps.
Nicholas Morrow Played Important Role in Philadelphia
As SI.com’s Jonathan Alfano noted, the 28-year-old Morrow started last season in Philadelphia on the practice squad but quickly moved into an important role with the Eagles. He ended up starting 12 games, recording 95 total tackles with three sacks and 12 tackles for a loss.
As Garofolo noted, Morrow was a trusted veteran with the Eagles, wearing the green dot as the defensive signal caller. Bills fans may remember Morrow for his performance in Philadelphia’s overtime win against the Bills in November, when he recorded 12 tackles including one tackle for a loss and one pass defended.
Morrow came into the league as an undrafted free agent of the then-Oakland Raiders in 2017, spending five seasons there but missing all of 2021 with an injury. He joined the Chicago Bears in 2022, recording a career-high 116 tackles while starting all 17 games.
Sal Maiorana of the Democrat & Chronicle noted that Morrow was highly rated in 2023.
“Among 46 linebackers who played at least 300 run play snaps last season, Morrow was the 12th-highest graded player by Pro Football Focus,” Maiorana wrote. “In coverage, Morrow actually had a higher grade than Buffalo’s Terrel Bernard and was just below former Bill Tremaine Edmunds.”
Maiorana predicted that Morrow would serve as a backup in Buffalo, but would likely also play an important role on special teams.
“On the surface, Morrow looks like a nice upgrade from Tyrel Dodson as a backup to Bernard and Matt Milano, and could lend a hand on special teams, something that will be needed, especially if the Bills don’t re-sign Tyler Matakevich, a linebacker who is a core member of the special teams,” Maiorana wrote.
Bills Focus on Returning Players
The Bills kept their focus largely internal as the legal tampering period opened on March 11. The team had no outside signings on the first day, but did bring back defensive back Cam Lewis, defensive end A.J. Epenesa and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones on new contracts.
Epenesa is coming off a career-best season, recording 20 total tackles with 6.5 sacks, seven tackles for a loss and two interceptions — one of which he returned for a touchdown. He could play a more prominent role in the team’s defensive line rotation next season, especially after veteran Leonard Floyd left to join the San Francisco 49ers.
The Bills also had a major departure on offense, with wide receiver Gabe Davis agreeing to terms on a two-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.