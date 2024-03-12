Bills Land Ex-Eagles LB Who Started 12 Games Last Season

The Buffalo Bills are giving a boost to their linebacking corps, adding a 12-game starter in their first free agent signing from outside the organization.

NFL insider Mike Garofolo reported on March 12 that the Bills agreed to terms with former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nicholas Morrow, who is expected to provide depth to a unit that was among the league’s best in 2023. Morrow is expected to sign a one-year contract, with the terms not yet disclosed.

The Bills had spent the first day of the legal tampering period re-signing some of their own players and now have a well-respected veteran to boost their linebacking corps.

The #Bills have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with LB Nicholas Morrow, source says. Morrow had 12 starts for the #Eagles last year, wearing the green dot as the defensive signal caller along the way. pic.twitter.com/hXFecTYrf4 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 12, 2024