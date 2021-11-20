Bills Bring Back Veteran OL Who Had Been Poached by Rival Team

The Buffalo Bills are bringing in reinforcement after losing a key offensive lineman.

The team announced on Friday that it had signed offensive lineman Bobby Hart, who had spent the preseason with the team and was initially released in August before joining the practice squad in late September. He was then poached from the practice squad and signed by the Tennessee Titans, but has found his way back to Buffalo after being released and could play a significant role in Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.

The latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bills!

Hart Back With the Bills

Hart rejoins a Bills team that has lost a pair of starting linemen. Guard Jon Feliciano was placed on injured reserve prior to the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, meaning he will not be eligible to return until after the Thanksgiving Day matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Tackle Spencer Brown was also placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week, with the short turnaround between games on Sunday and Thursday putting him in jeopardy of missing two games depending on his vaccination status.

As Matt Warren of SB Nation’s Buffalo Rumblings noted, Hart could see significant playing time against the Colts on Sunday.