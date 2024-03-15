Bills Make $24 Million Commitment to ‘Versatile’ WR With 4.31 Speed

After losing Gabe Davis in free agency, the Buffalo Bills may have found their new No. 2 receiver.

ESPN reported on March 14 that the Bills are signing former Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel to a three-year deal worth $24 million. The report noted that the speedy Samuel has gained a reputation as a “versatile” threat since entering the league in 2017, making 317 receptions for 4,098 yards and adding 121 carries with 29 total touchdowns.

Samuel has the chance to take on a big role in Buffalo, where the Bills already lost their second most productive receiver and have taken efforts to add players who can rack up yards after the catch.

Bills Land Speedster

Samuel generated some interest coming out of Ohio State in 2017, running a 4.31 time in the 40-yard dash and being taken in the second round by the Carolina Panthers.

He has had a productive NFL career but has also been hampered by injuries. Samuel suffered a sports hernia in his rookie season and was limited to five games, and injuries also limited him to five games in 2021.

Former Commanders WR Curtis Samuel is signing a three-year, $24 million deal worth up to $30 million, including $15 million guaranteed, with the Buffalo Bills, per source. pic.twitter.com/OVbYnD4MXn — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2024

Despite the injuries, Samuel gained a reputation as a reliable receiver. Pro Football Focus called Samuel “a reliable target who can fill out a wide receiver room,” pointing out that he dropped just four of the 66 catchable passes he was thrown last season.

Samuel could have the chance to play a significant role in Buffalo. In addition to losing Davis, the also saw veteran receiver Trent Sherfield head to free agency and released receiver and return specialist Deonte Harty earlier in the month.

As Sal Maiorana of the Democrat & Chronicle noted, the Bills already have some connections to Samuel as Bills general manager Brandon Beane was the assistant GM in Carolina when he was drafted.

Samuel also has a connection to the current offensive coordinator in Buffalo, Maiorana noted.

“Samuel was still with the Panthers in 2020 when current Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady was calling the plays for head coach Matt Rhule,” Maiorana wrote. “That year, Samuel had the best of his seven NFL seasons with 77 catches on 97 targets for 851 yards and three TDs. His reception and yardage totals, as well as his 79.4 catch percentage were all career highs.”

Bills Could Have More Work Ahead

While Samuel’s addition will help the Bills offset the loss of Davis, many insiders expect the team to continue adding to the wide receiver room this offseason. This year’s NFL Draft is considered especially deep at wide receiver, and many expect the Bills to use their No. 28 overall pick on a pass-catcher.

Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports predicted that the Bills would target Oregon receiver Troy Franklin, noting that the 6-foot-3 target would add some big-play ability to Buffalo’s offense.

“Franklin is a tall speedster whose numbers increased in each of his three seasons at Oregon,” Trapasso wrote. “There’s some after-the-catch juice to his game too. Precisely what the Bills need offensively.”

The Bills have made some investments in their offense, trading up in the first round of last year’s NFL Draft to take tight end Dalton Kincaid.