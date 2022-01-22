Bills RB Shares Love for Josh Allen: ‘He’s Always in Kill Mode’

With a big rematch on the horizon for the Buffalo Bills, Devin Singletary is ready to follow Josh Allen into battle.

The Bills running back, in the midst of one of the best stretches of his career, spoke highly of his quarterback ahead of Sunday’s divisional-round playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs, a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship game. With Allen already leading the Bills to five straight wins that saw the team secure a second-straight AFC East title and then steamroll the New England Patriots in the Wild Card round, Singletary is confident that Allen can lead the team even further.

Singletary Shares Love for Allen

Speaking to reporters this week, the third-year Bills running back revealed that Allen’s competitive streak kicks in before the game has even started.

“That’s Josh for you. He’s the ultimate competitor, he doesn’t even want to lose the coin toss,” Singletary said via video conference.

The competitiveness kicks into a higher gear during games, Singletary said.

“Josh is our general. I say that time and time again, he’s our general. He approaches everything that way. He approaches day in and day out that way. He’s just a dog. He’s fearless, he doesn’t fear a thing,” Singletary added. “When he steps out there just know he’s not blinking. At all. No matter the situation. He’s always in kill mode, that’s the best way to put it.”

💬"It's as close to perfect as you can get in the game of football."💬@BaldyNFL joins @neilreynoldsnfl to discuss the "historic" performance by Bills quarterback Josh Allen in their Wild Card win over the Patriots. 📺 Inside The Huddle | Tuesdays | 9pm | Sky Sports NFL pic.twitter.com/LfHxPFBd2R — Sky Sports NFL (@SkySportsNFL) January 19, 2022

Allen is coming off one of the finest games of his career, completing 21 of 25 passes for 308 yards and five touchdowns against the Patriots in the 47-17 win on January 15. The Bills quarterback has also been hurting teams on the ground, with The Athletic’s Aaron Reiss pointing out that stats from TruMedia show Allen having one of the most effective rushing seasons in decades.

“Among players with at least 120 carries in a season, including the playoffs, Allen’s rushing success rate of 61.3 percent is fourth best since at least 2000,” Reiss noted. ‘The four players ahead of him are all quarterbacks: Michael Vick in 2004, Robert Griffin III in 2012 and Cam Newton in 2011.”

Singletary’s Big Role

While Allen may be an effective field general for the Bills, Singletary has played a significant role in the team’s recent surge as well. After the team toyed with a largely equal split of carries between Singletary and Zack Moss for a majority of the season, they have made Singletary the primary ballcarrier for several weeks and the third-year back has delivered. He has averaged more than 96.5 all-purpose yards per game over the last six games, scoring eight touchdowns during that stretch.

Speaking about his resurgence this week, Singletary adopted Allen’s style of deferring credit to his teammates.

Devin Singletary had the highest rushing grade among all Running Backs on Wild Card weekend (84.8) 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OWner4JDsk — PFF BUF Bills (@PFF_Bills) January 18, 2022