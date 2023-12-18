Key Bills OL Sent for X-Rays After Cowboys Win: Insider

The Buffalo Bills earned one of their most bruising wins of the season on Sunday, grinding the Dallas Cowboys with a relentless rushing attack that fueled the 31-10 victory.

But the win may have taken a toll on the Bills as well, with an insider reporting that offensive lineman Spencer Brown was sent to the X-Ray room following the game. Katherine Fitzgerald of the Buffalo News reported that the team’s starting right tackle was seen heading to the room following the December 17 win, writing on X that Brown was being checked for an unspecified penalty.

“Bills Spencer Brown just walked into X-ray room,” Fitzgerald wrote.

Though Sunday’s win was a major boost for the Bills in their hunt for a playoff spot, the potential injury could put the team in a difficult spot as they face a short week before taking on the Los Angeles Chargers.

Bills Dominate Cowboys on the Ground

The Bills controlled Sunday’s game on the ground behind a career-best day from running back James Cook. The second-year running back finished with career highs in carries (25) and rushing yards (179) while amassing 221 total yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns. Cook alone outgained the entire Cowboys offense, which only managed 195 yards against an aggressive Bills defense.

Brown and the rest of the offensive line paved the way, opening up large holes for Cook on several plays.

It was not clear what the team may have been checking on Brown, who had no apparent injury and appeared to be walking off the field without issue. A video shared by WROC-TV sports director Thad Brown showed the Bills lineman walking down the tunnel following the game with his helmet in hand, satisfied with the victory.

“That’s a W,” Brown said.

Bills Hit By Injuries

The Bills had already been dealing with a number of injuries heading into Sunday’s game, with safety Micah Hyde and pass rusher A.J. Epenesa both ruled out with injuries.

It is not clear if either player would be on track to return for the team’s December 23 matchup with the Chargers, but they may have avoided the worst-case scenario on both. As Nick Wojton of USA Today’s Bills Wire reported earlier in the week, head coach Sean McDermott’s “vague” answer on the future of both Hyde and Epenesa sparked speculation that one or both could be placed on injured reserve.

When asked if either would be placed on IR, McDermott replied only, “We’ll see.” As Wojton noted, the answer seemed to hint that they could be out for an extended time.

“Vague, yes. But the coach could have easily have just said no. On Monday, McDermott said both players are ‘week-to-week,’ so it already seemed unlikely that they’ll play against the Cowboys (10-3) this upcoming weekend,” Wojton wrote.

But the Bills opted not to put either player on injured reserve prior to Sunday’s game, which would appear to put them on track to return in less than four weeks.

The Bills have a big chance to jump even further into the playoff race next week. Heavy projections powered by Quarter4 give them a 77% win probability against the Chargers for Saturday’s game.