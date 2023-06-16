Bills’ Stefon Diggs Appears to Clarify Relationship With Josh Allen in IG Post

“We had a good conversation, great communication,” McDermott said on June 14. “We got to a point yesterday where we just felt like we all needed a break and some space. So, I gave Stef permission to get some space and head out and picked up those conversations after practice. So let me make it clear: It was not Stef leaving unexcused — he was excused, by me. And so those conversations have got us to, what I think and believe, is a great spot.”

Are Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen best buds again? #BillsMafia Receiver posts photo of them on his Instagram!https://t.co/1Ylp5LNWTY — Peter DiBiasi (@DibiasiPeter) June 15, 2023

Allen also clarified to reporters that he had no personal problems with Diggs, using uncharacteristically strong language to shoot down any lingering rumors of tensions between them.

“Internally, we’re working on some things,” Allen said, via Pro Football Talk. “Not football-related. Stef, he’s my guy. I f***ing love him. He’s a brother of mine. This does not work, what we’re doing here, without him.”

Focus Turns to Upcoming Season

Veteran Bills lineman Mitch Morse also spoke about the situation with Diggs, saying the team is working through the issues. Though the drama spilled over to start the week, the Bills were focused on the field through two days of mandatory minicamp before McDermott canceled the third day.

As The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia noted, Diggs and Allen still seemed to have a strong connection, even though the wide receiver was a limited participant.

“During the stretching line, Diggs and star quarterback Josh Allen were constantly chatting as they went through the drills side by side,” Buscaglia wrote. “Once positional drills began, they included some routes vs. air reps with Allen throwing him the ball. In all, Diggs looked like his usual self in practice. He was sharp in his routes, and he and Allen were quickly on the same page in the low-stress drill.”

Buscaglia added that Diggs was engaged with teammates on the sidelines during the day, even dancing during the session to keep things loose.

“If there were any lingering feelings from the previous day, it certainly wasn’t on display during the Bills’ minicamp practice,” he wrote.