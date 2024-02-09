Bills WR Stefon Diggs Makes Strong Statement on Plans for His Future in Buffalo

While the offseason has brought a new round of speculation on whether the Buffalo Bills might Stefon Diggs, the All-Pro wide receiver has different plans for his future with the team.

Speaking to reporter Kay Adams on “Up & Adams” on February 8, Diggs shot down speculation that he is unhappy with the team and stressed that he wants to spend the rest of his career in Buffalo.

“Yeah, I mean I told (the media) interview after interview I wanted to retire a Bill,” Diggs said.

While Diggs has been steadfast in saying he wants to remain with the Bills, many insiders have speculated that the Bills could choose to move on this offseason after a dip in production from the All-Pro receiver — even as others have shot down the idea that the Bills could unload Diggs.

Stefon Diggs Unfazed by Trade Rumors

Adams asked Diggs his thoughts on the frequent trade rumors over the last two seasons, which started with his sideline blow-up during the playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in 2023 and intensified over the following summer as he made a series of cryptic social media posts hinting at discontent.

Diggs said he has no control over what happens in his immediate future and that anything can happen in the NFL.

“Also, that’s not predicated on me, you know what I’m saying? I gotta keep it in the forefront of my brain that business is business,” Diggs said. “I like to proceed as such, no matter what.”

“However it goes… I’m prepared.”@stefondiggs candid response to hearing his name in several trade rumors 🔊@heykayadams pic.twitter.com/zc3TNA8b9T — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) February 8, 2024

While Diggs stressed that he maintained a close relationship with quarterback Josh Allen and referred to him as “my brother,” he also admitted that the trade rumors had him wondering about his future.

“I’m not saying goodbye. I hope it’s not goodbye,” said Diggs. “Like I said, I’m prepared whichever way it goes. When you hear a lot of rumors and such it’s like, ‘Where did it come from?’ You know what I’m saying? Where there’s smoke, there’s fire, usually. I try not to pay too much attention to it. That’s why I said I’ll just be where my feet are.”

Insider Shoots Down Trade Rumors

Despite the speculation that the Bills might consider trading Diggs, SI.com’s Ralph Ventre wrote that there was almost no chance the team would go through with such a big move. The main reason would be financial — the Bills would be on the hook for a massive dead cap hit if Diggs were moved off the team.

Ventre wrote that “the salary cap reality makes the idea of moving him a non-starter,” pointing out that Buffalo would take a $31 million dead cap hit if they choose to move on from Diggs.

The Bills have also remained publicly committed to Diggs despite a late-season slump. The receiver went the final seven games of the season and postseason without a touchdown catch, the longest stretch of his career without finding the endzone.

Still, after the season ended Bills general manager Brandon Beane insisted that Diggs would be the team’s No. 1 receiver going into 2024 and needed to keep him surrounded with more talent.

“Stef’s, he’s a No. 1 receiver. I firmly believe that, not wavering off of that,” Beane said, via ESPN. “Listen, we have to continue to put weapons out there to keep teams from bracketing him or, you know, locking him down in different ways to take him away. They know you are going to want him.”