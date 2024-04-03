Ex-Bills WR Stefon Diggs Sends Subtle Message in Instagram Post

Former Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs has yet to break his silence on the trade that shipped him to the Houston Texans, but may be sending a more subtle message on where he stands for the 2024 season.

As ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on April 3 that the Bills were sending Diggs to the Texans, the wide receiver took to his Instagram stories to share a video of his intensive preparations for the coming season. Diggs shared a video that showed him going through a set of exercises in a pool with a determined look.

The veteran receiver has been sharing other posts of his offseason workout regimen, which could now be a boon for the Texans as he joins an already loaded offense.

Stefon Diggs Preparing for 2024

Diggs has been putting in plenty of work getting ready for 2024. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Diggs showed a montage of the workouts and passing drills he went through at a University of Maryland football facility.

“I want it bad, real bad,” Diggs said in the video.

Diggs suffered a dramatic downturn in the final stretch of last season, being held under 35 yards receiving in five of his last eight games during the regular season. Diggs also went the final seven games without a touchdown, the longest scoreless streak of his career.

Diggs appeared frustrated by his drop in production, telling reporters in December that he was still putting in the same effort but not seeing the results.

“It’s rough, man,” Diggs said, via Tim Graham of The Athletic. “Even earlier in the year, I saw a lot of the doubles, but they’ve been doing a great job, especially when you put those first seven to eight games on tape of what you like to do. They’ve been doing a good job.

“For me, personally, I’ve been trying, bro. I promise you I’ve been trying. It’s not because of me.”

Fresh Start for All-Pro Wide Receiver

The trade will give Diggs the chance for a fresh start in Houston and to leave behind the drama of the last two seasons in Buffalo. Diggs had stirred controversy often over the last two seasons, starting with a sideline outburst in the team’s 2023 playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and continuing with a series of cryptic posts that offseason.

Diggs kicked up more speculation last month when he wrote in a post on X that he was “Ready for watever,” leading some to speculate that he could be leaving Buffalo in the near future.

Jacob Camenker of The Sporting News wrote that the trade looks like a win for the Texans, who added an All-Pro receiver to an already stacked offense.

As such, this seems like a good value for Houston. The Texans now possess one of the AFC’s best offenses and are positioned to be a legitimate title contender during Stroud’s rookie contract. The trade isn’t without risk, but unless Diggs’ play completely falls off or he pulls an Antonio Brown, it’s hard to imagine him falling that far short of expectations in Houston.