Bills Plan Unusual Tribute to Taylor Swift for Chiefs Game

The Buffalo Bills are set to host the Kansas City Chiefs for their third playoff matchup in the last four years, but it’s another special guest grabbing much of the attention ahead of the game.

The team is preparing for the likely arrival of Taylor Swift, who is famously dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and has been in attendance for many of his games this year. With a short break in “The Eras Tour,” Swift is expected to travel to Buffalo to take in the January 21 showdown between AFC contenders and the team is prepared with an unusual tribute.

Team’s Culinary Tribute to Taylor

The Bills announced that they are preparing for Swift’s arrival by introducing two Taylor-themed menu items at the stadium — Bad Blood Waffle Fries and Karma Quesadilla, both named for her hit songs.

Anda Altomare, the general manager of catering service Delaware North at Highmark Stadium, told NBC News that the new additions to the menu also pay tribute to both teams. The fries are topped with both Buffalo chicken and blue cheese along with Kansas City barbeque pork with cole slaw and pickles.

