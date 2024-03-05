Bills Trade 5-Year Veteran OL to Bears, Add Another Draft Asset

The Buffalo Bills are saying goodbye to a veteran offensive lineman and gaining yet another draft pick.

The team announced on March 4 that they traded offensive lineman Ryan Bates to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick. The trade will become official at the start of the new league year on March 13 and is pending a physical for Bates, the team said.

The trade takes some depth from Buffalo’s offensive line, but adds an 11th draft pick and the flexibility to make more moves in the draft.

Bills Moving on From Ryan Bates

Bates entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2019, first signing with the Philadelphia Eagles but coming to Buffalo in a trade during training camp. He served mostly in a depth role through his first three years, but moved into the starting lineup in 2022 and started in 15 games that season.

The Bears had made a run at Bates in the past. When the lineman was a restricted free agent in 2022, the Bears sent an offer sheet that the Bills ultimately matched. As the Chicago Tribune reported at the time, Bears general manager Ryan Poles was overhauling the team’s offensive line and saw Bates as a potential upgrade.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane said matching the offer was a difficult decision for the team as they faced a salary cap crunch at the time, but ultimately valued Bates enough to bring him back on a four-year, $17-million contract.