Bills Trade Proposal Lands 1,300-Yard WR as Josh Allen’s ‘Go-To Target’

The Buffalo Bills changed the trajectory of their offense in the 2020 offseason, shipping a first-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings to give quarterback Josh Allen a true No. 1 receiver in Stefon Diggs.

One insider believes the Bills could try to replicate the magic in the coming offseason, making a run at San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. Jarrett Bailey of AtoZ Sports suggested that Aiyuk has the potential to become the new top target for Allen and would be an affordable fit for a Bills team looking at another tight salary cap year.

Brandon Aiyuk’s Uncertain Future

Bailey noted that Aiyuk seemed unsure of what his future in San Francisco might hold, saying on locker cleanout day following the team’s Super Bowl loss that he could see himself going forward with the 49ers “if that’s the best move.”

Aiyuk’s circumstances are similar to those that brought Diggs to Buffalo in 2020. As Bills general manager Brandon Beane said in a 2021 appearance on “The Cris Collinsworth Podcast featuring Richard Sherman,” the Bills had tried to trade for Diggs in 2019 but were rebuffed. When there was a hint of discontent between Diggs and the Vikings, Beane called back and asked again.

The Buffalo Bills should trade for Brandon Aiyuk

