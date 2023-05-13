Blockbuster Bills Trade Proposal Sends Star NFC Running Back to Buffalo

The Buffalo Bills have made plenty of changes to their running back room this offseason, but an insider believes they could still have space for one more blockbuster move.

In a column running down a list of potential moves its offseason, Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine speculated about a deal sending Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook to the Bills. While the Bills have already added some power running to their offense, Ballentine wrote that Cook could bring the “star power” that Buffalo’s backfield has been missing.

Dalvin Cook Trade Makes Sense: Insider

Ballentine noted that the Vikings appear to be moving toward a split with Cook after re-signing Alexander Mattison to a two-year, $7 million contract and adding a seventh-round running back in this year’s NFL Draft.

Trading Cook later this offseason would also net the Vikings some meaningful salary cap savings, Ballentine added.

“Trading Cook would save the Vikings $7.9 million against the cap,” Ballentine wrote. “A post-June 1 release would save $9 million, but the greatest savings would come from a post-June 1 trade, which would be $11 million, per Spotrac.”

Ballentine added that Cook still has plenty left in the tank at 27, posting 1,468 yards from scrimmage last season with 10 touchdowns.

“A trade to the Bills would make sense,” the Bleacher Report writer noted. “The Bills let Devin Singletary walk and look to feature Cook’s brother, James Cook, in the backfield with free-agent acquisition Damien Harris. The former Patriots back is a fine pickup but doesn’t have nearly the star power or explosiveness of Dalvin Cook.”

Other insiders have speculated that the Bills could pick up Cook this offseason. Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport also named the Bills as one of the top contenders to land the Pro Bowl running back if the Vikings decide to move on this offseason.

Cook’s exit from Minnesota seems increasingly likely to some insiders. Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell spoke to Pro Football Talk on May 10, sharing his appreciation for the running back but not committing to his future with the team.

Update: "All signs point to" the #Vikings most likely moving on from RB Dalvin Cook, per @diannaESPN pic.twitter.com/UfJcVFH8sv — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 11, 2023

“We’ll see where things go here the rest of the offseason,” O’Connell said. “They’re still you know working through some things, and I’m sure we’ll come to a great resolution. And if that means Dalvin Cook is still playing running back for the Vikings, that’s something that will be a really good thing for me as the head coach and play caller

Bills Bring Competition to the Backfield

Despite the loss of last year’s starting back as Singletary left in free agency to join the Houston Texans, the Bills have brought in plenty of competition for next year’s backfield. They landed Harris in free agency and also added veteran Latavius Murray, who signed to a one-year deal.

Bills sign RB Latavius Murray to one-year deal. pic.twitter.com/PL6JOqZwnj — NFL (@NFL) May 1, 2023

Bills general manager Brandon Beane said he wants the offense to have a more versatile look next season so defenses aren’t able to key in so much on wide receiver Stefon Diggs and quarterback Josh Allen.