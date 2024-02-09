Wild Trade Proposal Ships Bills WR Stefon Diggs to AFC Contender

After another disappointing playoff ending for the Buffalo Bills, one insider believes it could be time for a major change.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay suggested that the Bills could go through a roster shake-up this offseason after falling short of the AFC Championship game for the third straight year, unloading wide receiver Stefon Diggs to a rising AFC contender in exchange for a massive haul of draft picks.

Bills Load Up on Draft Picks

Kay suggested the Bills could part ways with Diggs, who ended the year on a slump that included seven straight games without a touchdown catch — the longest stretch of his career without a score. The Bleacher Report writer noted that there has been some rising discontent between Diggs and the team, and this could be the offseason the two part ways for good.

He suggested the Colts could be willing to pay a high price, sending their first-round draft pick (No. 15 overall) along with a fourth-round pick to the Bills. Kay noted it would be a worthwhile investment for a team that fell one win short of winning the AFC South.

“If there is a breakup, one viable landing spot for the 30-year-old is with the Indianapolis Colts, a franchise that desperately needs to bolster its receiving corps for 2024,” Kay wrote. “With Michael Pittman Jr. hitting free agency and due for a major contract extension, the Colts may want to have a contingency plan in place via a Diggs trade in case their incumbent No. 1 receiver walks.” The move could allow the Bills to snag a potential replacement for Diggs, or use both picks to move up the board for a top receiver like Marvin Harrison Jr.