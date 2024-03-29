Bills Trade Proposal Sends Super Bowl Champion DE to Buffalo

The Buffalo Bills have made some big investments into their pass rush in recent years, but found only mixed results in return.

The blockbuster signing of Von Miller has largely fallen flat as the veteran struggled with injuries and then was slow to return to form after getting back on the field, while second-round defensive end Boogie Basham was shipped out in a trade after just two seasons in Buffalo.

But Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton believes the Bills will try again this offseason, suggesting a trade for a former Super Bowl champion defensive end who can add depth to the position. Moton suggested the Bills could send a late-round draft pick to the New Orleans Saints for defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon, a proven veteran who would help round out the edge rusher group in Buffalo.

Bills Add Help Amid Von Miller’s ‘Decline’

Moton noted that the Bills saw a sharp decline for Miller in 2023. After returning from a torn ACL suffered the previous season, Miller failed to register any sacks and hovered near the bottom of the team’s defensive line rotation. Moton suggested that the Bills plan for Miller to continue occupying a lesser role in 2024, which could provide an opening for Kpassagnon to join the group.