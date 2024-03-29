Bills Trade Proposal Sends Super Bowl Champion DE to Buffalo

The Buffalo Bills have made some big investments into their pass rush in recent years, but found only mixed results in return.
The blockbuster signing of Von Miller has largely fallen flat as the veteran struggled with injuries and then was slow to return to form after getting back on the field, while second-round defensive end Boogie Basham was shipped out in a trade after just two seasons in Buffalo.
But Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton believes the Bills will try again this offseason, suggesting a trade for a former Super Bowl champion defensive end who can add depth to the position. Moton suggested the Bills could send a late-round draft pick to the New Orleans Saints for defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon, a proven veteran who would help round out the edge rusher group in Buffalo.
Bills Add Help Amid Von Miller’s ‘Decline’
Moton noted that the Bills saw a sharp decline for Miller in 2023. After returning from a torn ACL suffered the previous season, Miller failed to register any sacks and hovered near the bottom of the team’s defensive line rotation. Moton suggested that the Bills plan for Miller to continue occupying a lesser role in 2024, which could provide an opening for Kpassagnon to join the group.
“The Bills restructured Miller’s contract, per ESPN’s Field Yates, and signed A.J. Epenesa to a two-year extension, which means we could see the former take a backseat to the latter in the upcoming season,” Moton wrote.
“Though Epenesa could make a fifth-year leap in production, Buffalo should add another veteran in case Miller continues to provide little impact off the edge.”
Kpassagnon could be that veteran addition. The 29-year-old, who won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020, had a total of 19 tackles and 3.5 sacks last season. Moton suggested that the Saints could be willing to part with the veteran defensive end as the addition of Chase Young in free agency could squeeze him off the depth chart.
“The Saints also have Cameron Jordan, Carl Granderson, 2023 second-rounder Isaiah Foskey and 2021 first-rounder Payton Turner at defensive end,” Moton wrote. “Perhaps they could trade Kpassagnon to allow a younger player an opportunity to take on a bigger role.”
A.J. Epenesa’s Rising Role in Buffalo
The Bills are expected to handle a bigger role to Epenesa next season, especially after the departure of edge rusher Leonard Floyd in free agency. The fifth-year defensive end had a breakout season in 2023, recording 20 total tackles with a career-high 6.5 sacks. Epenesa also became a disruptive force for opposing quarterbacks, knocking down passes at the line and recording two interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown.
Epenesa told reporter Maddy Glab of the team’s official site that he wanted to prove himself even more in the coming season and was ready for a bigger role.
“I want to earn a starting spot on the defensive line and continue progressing my game with stats, whether that be more sacks, more snaps, and just overall production,” Epenesa said in Glab’s report “So, I’m ready for more, and I’m looking forward to taking on more responsibilities.”