Insider Suggests Bills Trade TE Dawson Knox to Division Rival

The Buffalo Bills nailed their first-round pick in 2023, adding tight end Dalton Kincaid who quickly became a favorite target for quarterback Josh Allen while setting a franchise records for rookie pass-catchers.
But Kincaid’s fast rise could put veteran tight end Dawson Knox in a tricky spot, and one insider believes he could ultimately end up as trade bait this offseason. Bleacher Report’s Joe Tansey suggested that the Miami Dolphins could have their eyes on Knox, who has proven to be a strong red-zone target though struggled at times to stay healthy.
Dawson Knox ‘Makes a Ton of Sense’ for Miami
Kincaid turned in one of the best seasons ever for a Bills tight end, topping Sammy Watkins to set the franchise record for most receptions by a rookie. Kincaid ended the year with 73 catches for 673 yards and two touchdowns.
Tansey suggested that Kincaid’s role will continue to grow in his second season, which could make Knox expendable for the Bills. If the team does decide to shop Knox around, Tansey believes the Dolphins would be an interested party.
“Knox still had value in the postseason alongside Kincaid, but it is clear that he is no longer the No. 1 tight end in Buffalo,” Tansey wrote. “Miami’s offense lacked an impact from the tight end position under [head coach Mike] McDaniel. Knox does not have to be a high-volume pass-catcher, but if he is effective in the red zone, he would be a worthwhile acquisition.”
Since a breakout season in 2021 when he had 49 catches for 587 yards and nine touchdowns, Knox has seen his production dip. He struggled with injuries last season, appearing in just 12 games as he underwent mid-season wrist surgery. Knox finished with career-lows of 22 catches for 186 yards and two touchdowns.
Tight Offseason for the Bills
Moving Knox could be financially beneficial for the Bills, who are expected to be close to $50 million over the cap. Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports suggested that the team could restructure Knox’s contract and give him a pay cut, saving close to $2.6 million.
Bills general manager Brandon Beane has already warned that the team will be facing another tight offseason as they will have little cap space for signing draft picks and free agents.
“We’re going to be shopping at some of the same stores we were shopping at last year,” Beane said, via SI.com. “We’re not going to Main Street in New York City or wherever those high-end stores are.”
If the Bills do look to trade Knox, it is not clear what they might seek in return. The team is expected to have 10 total drafy picks once compensatory picks are awarded, and also have needs on both sides of the ball.
Many insiders have suggested that the Bills will use their first-round pick to take a wide receiver, adding another reliable option after a season in which No. 1 pass-catcher Stefon Diggs ended the season on a major slump. Diggs failed to score a touchdown in his last seven games, the lonest stretch of his career without a score.