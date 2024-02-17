Insider Suggests Bills Trade TE Dawson Knox to Division Rival

Dawson Knox ‘Makes a Ton of Sense’ for Miami

Kincaid turned in one of the best seasons ever for a Bills tight end, topping Sammy Watkins to set the franchise record for most receptions by a rookie. Kincaid ended the year with 73 catches for 673 yards and two touchdowns.

Tansey suggested that Kincaid’s role will continue to grow in his second season, which could make Knox expendable for the Bills. If the team does decide to shop Knox around, Tansey believes the Dolphins would be an interested party.

“Knox still had value in the postseason alongside Kincaid, but it is clear that he is no longer the No. 1 tight end in Buffalo,” Tansey wrote. “Miami’s offense lacked an impact from the tight end position under [head coach Mike] McDaniel. Knox does not have to be a high-volume pass-catcher, but if he is effective in the red zone, he would be a worthwhile acquisition.”

Very early hot take for the 2024 season: Dalton Kincaid outscores Sam LaPorta. Feel free to bookmark. 🔖 pic.twitter.com/pMaehJHzXy — Joe Beldner (@JoeBeldner) February 16, 2024

Since a breakout season in 2021 when he had 49 catches for 587 yards and nine touchdowns, Knox has seen his production dip. He struggled with injuries last season, appearing in just 12 games as he underwent mid-season wrist surgery. Knox finished with career-lows of 22 catches for 186 yards and two touchdowns.