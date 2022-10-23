Struggling Bills RB Could Be Trade Candidate at Deadline: Insider

The Buffalo Bills could shake things up at the trade deadline and send their struggling running back off to a fresh start, one insider writes.

Several reports have pegged the Bills as buyers at the upcoming trade deadline, and they already made an unsuccessful offer for All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey before the Carolina Panthers ultimately shipped him to the San Francisco 49ers. But The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia also suggests that the Bills could find a new home for running back Zack Moss in exchange for a late-round draft pick.

Bills Looking to Trade at Deadline

As Buscaglia noted, the Bills are expected to add talent at the trade deadline as they look to make a Super Bowl run — but could make an exception for Moss.

“The Bills really aren’t in asset-trading mode considering they’re atop the AFC. But if they had to move someone, 2020 third-round pick Zack Moss could be that player,” Buscaglia wrote.

Zack Moss officially inactive. Is it James Cook szn? #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/j5GioMXgn0 — Buffalo Sports Talk (@BUFSportsTalk) October 16, 2022

Buscaglia added that Moss was a healthy scratch in last week’s win over the Kansas City Chiefs and rookie running back James Cook appears to have surpassed him on the depth chart. If the Bills can find a team willing to take Moss at the trade deadline, Buscaglia believes they could make a deal.

“The Bills aren’t likely to get much for a seldom-used running back who can’t crack the lineup of a Super Bowl contender, but maybe a late-round pick swap would do the trick,” he wrote.

Moss has 91 rushing yards this season and a healthy 5.4-yard average, but a significant chunk of that came on one 43-yard run against the Miami Dolphins. He currently ranks fourth on the team in rushing yards, with quarterback Josh Allen leading the team with 257 yards on the ground.

Despite his struggles, Moss could still have a foothold in Buffalo. He provides an insurance policy in case Cook were to struggle, and is still on his cost-controlled rookie contract.

The Bills front office has continued to show faith in Moss, allowing him to work through some mid-season struggles last year and remain the No. 2 behind Devin Singletary. They also chose to keep Moss on the active roster despite a strong preseason from undrafted rookie Raheem Blackshear, who was signed to the practice squad but poached away by the Carolina Panthers.

Bills in Hunt for Another Running Back?

The Bills could be active in looking for another running back to add at the deadline. Though the Bills missed out on landing McCaffrey, The Draft Network‘s Justin Melo believes they could look to trade for Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers.

Melo noted that the Bills have some familiarity with Akers, who could already fit into their running scheme.

“Furthermore, Akers possesses a fairly notable connection to a member of Buffalo’s staff,” Melo noted. “Current Bills offensive line coach Aaron Kromer served as Los Angeles’ run game coordinator for three seasons (2018-20), including Akers’ breakout rookie campaign. Kromer knows Akers as well as any coach in the league. He may consider advocating for the Bills to acquire Akers.”