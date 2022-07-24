Bills Give Major Update on Tre White’s Rehab as Camp Opens

Tre’Davious White is steadily progressing toward his return with the Buffalo Bills, even if that exact date remains uncertain.
As the Bills started training camp on Sunday, head coach Sean McDermott offered an update on the All-Pro cornerback’s recovery. White went down with an ACL tear in a Thanksgiving night win over the New Orleans Saints, missing the remainder of the season and continuing to rehab through the offseason.
McDermott offered a positive update on White’s progress, though did not reveal how much longer was left or whether White could be back for the team’s September 8 season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.
White Starts Camp on PUP List
As the Bills opened camp at St. John Fisher University on Sunday, White was on the physically unable to perform list. McDermott said that White was making good progress on his return.
“He’s on schedule,” McDermott said. “He looks really good. He’s working his tail off. And Tre is a consummate pro. So that has not changed. We’re excited to get him back when we can get him back.”
McDermott would not go into further details, but did praise White for his dedication.
“He’s on schedule with what the trainers are telling me he’s on schedule,” McDermott said. “I think he’s got a great look in his eye. I know what he’s working back towards. And really other than that, that’s all I can say.”
White’s hard work in coming back had already caught the attention of his teammates. All-Pro safety Micah Hyde praised White back in June, predicting that he’ll come back even better than before.
“I don’t think anybody understands what he’s been doing in the dark. That boy–he’s been working. I’ve been fortunate enough to see some of the stuff he’s been doing. He’s working. He’s working his a– off. I know I’ll put every single penny I have on Tre’Davious coming back a better player,” Hyde said via video conference. “I’m that confident in him.”
Big Chance for Bills Rookie
While the timeline for an ACL recovery can vary, most athletes take close to a full year to be able to return. That would put White’s return somewhere around or after the midpoint of the season, creating a big opportunity for the team’s top draft pick.
The Bills traded up to snag Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam with the No. 23 overall pick, and the team is already placing some big expectations on the 20-year-old. Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier praised his work, saying Elam will be placed in a big role right away.
“We need Kaiir to step up and play well for us early,” Frazier said via video conference.
Elam didn’t seem fazed by the expectations, saying in May that he’s excited to be able to contribute and not feeling the pressure.
“There’s no pressure,” Elam said. “Football is football. I go out there, listen to my coaches, make plays and have fun. At the end of the day, help this team win, that’s the most important thing.”
