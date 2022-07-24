Bills Give Major Update on Tre White’s Rehab as Camp Opens

Tre’Davious White is steadily progressing toward his return with the Buffalo Bills, even if that exact date remains uncertain.

As the Bills started training camp on Sunday, head coach Sean McDermott offered an update on the All-Pro cornerback’s recovery. White went down with an ACL tear in a Thanksgiving night win over the New Orleans Saints, missing the remainder of the season and continuing to rehab through the offseason.

McDermott offered a positive update on White’s progress, though did not reveal how much longer was left or whether White could be back for the team’s September 8 season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

The latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bills!

White Starts Camp on PUP List

As the Bills opened camp at St. John Fisher University on Sunday, White was on the physically unable to perform list. McDermott said that White was making good progress on his return.