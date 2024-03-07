Ex-Bills CB Tre’Davious White Could Sign With AFC Rival: Insider

The Buffalo Bills did some major roster surgery on March 6, releasing a host of veteran players including former All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White.

The move created significant cap space and signaled a roster rebuild, but one insider believes it could also deliver a much-needed player to a conference rival. Noah Strackbein of SI.com speculated that the Pittsburgh Steelers could swoop in on White, filling a big need in their secondary with a potentially low-cost addition.

Steelers Need Cornerback Help

Strackbein pointed out that the Steelers were expected to be in the market for cornerback help this offseason, and could find a reliable addition in White. Though it’s not clear exactly when he will be able to take the field after suffering a torn Achilles last season, White could be an affordable addition for the Steelers, he wrote.

“The Steelers are searching for a starting cornerback opposite of Joey Porter Jr., and have been named contenders for almost every available player at the position this offseason. However, if White is cheap, and healthy, he may make the most sense,” Strackbein wrote.

“Look for the Steelers to at least look into White once free agency opens, and depending on how the market shakes out, they could view him as one of their top options to sign,” he added.”

Bills Signal Start of New Era

White’s release — along with the release of safety Jordan Poyer — severs one of the last links to the era before the team drafted Josh Allen in 2018. Both White and Poyer joined the team in 2017, coming at the same time as head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane, and were integral parts of what became one of the league’s best defensive units.

Though White was recognized as one of the NFL’s top cornerbacks with two Pro Bowl spots and an All-Pro designation, he was hampered by a pair of major injuries. After recovering from an ACL tear suffered in 2022, White was able to return last season but then went down with a torn Achilles that could keep him out for part of the 2024 season.

More departures on Buffalo’s defense: Bills are releasing two-time Pro-Bowl CB Tre'Davious White, per source. Buffalo will designate him as a post-June 1 cut, which will save them $10.2 million in salary cap space, with $6.2M in dead money. His contract will remain on Buffalo’s… pic.twitter.com/akMrfC36px — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 6, 2024