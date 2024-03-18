Ex-Bills Cornerback Visiting NFC Contender After Surprise Release

Tre’Davious White could be close to finding a new home after his surprise release from the Buffalo Bills.

The former All-Pro cornerback was released as part of a roster overhaul in Buffalo, where the Bills parted ways with a number of veterans on March 6 in an effort that generated more than $30 million in cap space. White is now getting some interest on the open market, with two visits in the coming week including one with an NFC contender.

Interest Building in Pro Bowl Cornerback

NFL insider Mike Garofolo reported on March 17 that White has interest from several teams and visits scheduled with the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams this week.

“Former #Bills All-Pro and Pro Bowl CB Tre’Davious White has visits scheduled with the #Rams and #Raiders this week, with a few more teams showing interest as well, sources say,” Garofolo wrote on X. “White, cut by Buffalo earlier this month, is working his way back from a torn Achilles.”

White earned a reputation as one of the league’s top cornerbacks during his tenure in Buffalo, earning All-Pro honors in 2019 while leading the league in interceptions that season. But he has suffered two major injuries, going down with a torn ACL in 2022 and then tearing his Achilles not long after his return last season.

While it is not yet clear when White will be ready to return to the field in 2024, Bills general manager Brandon Beane had expressed confidence that White would be able to return from the injury and play at a high level.

“We love Tre. I mean, guy worked relentlessly hard on his rehab to come back from the ACL,” Beane said at the team’s year-end press conference. And then we have this big win verse Miami [Dolphins] and at the end of the game, pops his Achilles. He’s attacked this the same way.”

Beane added that “a healthy Tre White is a heck of a talent,” but would not commit to the cornerback’s future in Buffalo. The Bills ended up releasing White the following month.

Changes in Buffalo

The Bills’ defense will have a different look in 2024 as several other veterans joined White in departing this offseason. The Bills also released All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer and fellow All-Pro Micah Hyde is headed to free agency after his wife shared an emotional goodbye to fans.

While Hyde has not given an indication of whether he could be open to a return to Buffalo, Beane hinted that the team would welcome him back.

“You never want to move on from good players. I’ve been in the league 26, 27 years, whatever it is and I’ve never seen a safety duo for seven seasons play together,” Beane said, via SI.com. “To play, in this day and age of free agency, seven seasons is remarkable. Whether it’s this year, whether it’s next year, I don’t know that you’re ever gonna find a tandem as good as that. We’ve been spoiled.”

The Bills did bring back some other players headed to free agency, re-signing edge rusher A.J. Epenesa and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones.