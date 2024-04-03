Bills Under Fire for ‘Truly Unbelievable’ Stefon Diggs Trade

The Buffalo Bills are shipping wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans in a blockbuster trade, and many fans are not happy about the move.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on April 3 that the Bills agreed to send Diggs to Houston along with fifth- and sixth-round picks in 2025 in exchange for a second-round draft pick in 2025. The move came as a shock to many Bills fans and drew some criticism for what they saw as a paltry return.

Bills Fans Sound Off on Stefon Diggs Trade

The trade drew a range of reactions from fans, with many taking aim at the team for unloading their most effective receiver.

“This is truly unbelievable. I don’t have words,” one fan shared on X.

Others questioned why the Bills would choose to send Diggs to the Texans, a team on the rise in the AFC with a young quarterback in C.J. Stroud and another standout receiver in Nico Collins.

“You’re trading Diggs to a conference team who is frankly now BETTER than you. What is HAPPENING,” wrote Bills reporter Nate Geary of WGR 550 in Buffalo.

But others chose to remember Diggs for the impact he had in Buffalo, helping vault the team to Super Bowl contention.

“Stefon Diggs helped the Bills go from a good team to a legit contender,” wrote Matt Bove , sports director at Buffalo’s WKBW. “His importance cannot be overstated. The trade should have no impact on him being remembered as one of the best Bills WRs in franchise history.”

Bills Had Made Public Commitment to Stefon Diggs

There had been speculation that Diggs could be on the trade block for months, starting with his outburst on the sidelines during a playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in 2023. The speculation grew more when Diggs struggled down the stretch last season, going seven straight games without a touchdown catch and seeing his production dip significantly.

But the Bills stood by the All-Pro receiver, with general manager Brandon Beane saying after the conclusion of the season that Diggs was still their top receiver.

“Stef’s, he’s a No. 1 receiver. I firmly believe that, not wavering off of that,” Beane said, via ESPN. “… Listen, we have to continue to put weapons out there to keep teams from bracketing him or, you know, locking him down in different ways to take him away. They know you are going to want him. Stef can still play, I’m sure he would love to have that deep ball again, he’d be the first to tell you. He’s super competitive, he’s going to work his tail off this offseason. I know there’s various reasons or questions on this or his production, all that, but I still see Stef as a No. 1 receiver.”